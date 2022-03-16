Revamp your Holi playlist with these peppy superhits

MUMBAI: The colourful festival of Holi is just around the corner, and the one thing we cannot repeat is the same-old Holi playlist from last year, the year before that, and all the years prior. So, here are top tracks which can make your playlist go from rocking to smashing.
Paani Paani
Featuring the fiery duo of Bollywood’s bad boy- Badshah and the sizzling- Jacqueline Fernandes’, Paani Paani was definitely a track to groove to. Garnering over a striking 600-million views on YouTube, the song is already a playlist substantial for every pool party, and with Holi 2022, just a few days away- this song deserves a peaking position during every Holi party.
You can watch the song here: https://bit.ly/PaaniPaaniSaregama
Sakhiyan 2.0
Showcasing a crackling chemistry between mega-stars- Akshay Kumar, and Vaani Kapoor, Sakhiyan 2.0 is the perfect single for some Holi duo-performances. Depicting a brilliant choreography by Ganesh Acharya, the jazzy track has been composed by Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi. With vocals by Maninder, and Zara Khan- this is the perfect song for some Holi banter.
Tune-in to this song here: https://bit.ly/SakhiyanBellBottom
