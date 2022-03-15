See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star arrived in a flowing deep red gown. The sharp number featured a long skirt and slim-fitting bodice. More fabric fanned behind Gomez to create a cape-like top with a halter-neck silhouette, connected and cinched to her dress with a sparkling accent. Geometric sparkling earrings and rings completed her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Gomez went sleek in a set of sharp strappy sandals. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s metallic silver pair featured thin soles and toe straps, as well as buckled ankle straps. The pair gained a bold element from stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Gomez’s footwear smoothly coordinated with her jewelry’s undertones to let her gown take center stage.