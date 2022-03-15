See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.
The “Only Murders in the Building” star arrived in a flowing deep red gown. The sharp number featured a long skirt and slim-fitting bodice. More fabric fanned behind Gomez to create a cape-like top with a halter-neck silhouette, connected and cinched to her dress with a sparkling accent. Geometric sparkling earrings and rings completed her ensemble.
When it came to footwear, Gomez went sleek in a set of sharp strappy sandals. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” star’s metallic silver pair featured thin soles and toe straps, as well as buckled ankle straps. The pair gained a bold element from stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Gomez’s footwear smoothly coordinated with her jewelry’s undertones to let her gown take center stage.
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began...read more
MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from...read more
MUMBAI: The song ‘Aaye The Kyu’ has been recently released under the label ‘Loudebee Music’ on their official YouTube channel. It is sung and...read more
MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in...read more
MUMBAI: They're back! After saying goodbye to their beloved E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, the famous family is gearing up to...read more