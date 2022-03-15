See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.

On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began expressing more family-related grievances with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian's friend Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island co-writer, shared what he said was a "message" from Pete," who Ye has dissed online and in his music.

The post, which has since been deleted, contained a text exchange between Kanye and the SNL star, who rarely posts on social media. A source close to Ye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.

"Yo it's Skete," Pete wrote to Kanye in a text—the images of which E! has redacted/edited for language, referring to a derogatory nickname the rap artist had given him. "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up."

Kanye responded, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete replied, "In bed with your wife," along with a selfie showing him lying on a bed. Kim, who Pete also defended as "literally the best mother I've ever met" in his texts to Ye, is not seen in the pic.

On his own Instagram page, Kanye referenced the conversation in a selfie video, while praying. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in the clip, which was later deleted. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

The source close to Kanye told E! News that Ye's "main focus is his children."

E! News has reached out to Pete and Kim's reps for comment and has not heard back. The comedian, known for his sense of humor on and offstage, had used Dave's Instagram to send a public message before—to pay tribute to late Full House star Bob Saget following the fellow comic's death in January.

Kanye west praying to to God and says Pete Davidson texted him to tell him he is in bed with Kim! I don’t think pete Davidson ever text this man. (Via @kanyewest Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ZEKGwCREwF — vexan (@treeshardar) March 13, 2022

Pete and Kim have been dating since at least November and she made their romance Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single amid ongoing divorce proceedings with Kanye, which began more than a year ago.

In the texted selfie of Pete that was posted on Dave's page, the SNL star sports a tattoo that appears to read "Kim," located below one shoulder. It is unclear when he obtained it.