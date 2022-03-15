For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Mar 2022 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.

On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began expressing more family-related grievances with his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram, the Saturday Night Live comedian's friend Dave Sirus, his King of Staten Island co-writer, shared what he said was a "message" from Pete," who Ye has dissed online and in his music.

The post, which has since been deleted, contained a text exchange between Kanye and the SNL star, who rarely posts on social media. A source close to Ye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic.
"Yo it's Skete," Pete wrote to Kanye in a text—the images of which E! has redacted/edited for language, referring to a derogatory nickname the rap artist had given him. "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up."

Kanye responded, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?" Pete replied, "In bed with your wife," along with a selfie showing him lying on a bed. Kim, who Pete also defended as "literally the best mother I've ever met" in his texts to Ye, is not seen in the pic.

On his own Instagram page, Kanye referenced the conversation in a selfie video, while praying. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in the clip, which was later deleted. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

The source close to Kanye told E! News that Ye's "main focus is his children."

E! News has reached out to Pete and Kim's reps for comment and has not heard back. The comedian, known for his sense of humor on and offstage, had used Dave's Instagram to send a public message before—to pay tribute to late Full House star Bob Saget following the fellow comic's death in January.

 

 

Pete and Kim have been dating since at least November and she made their romance Instagram official on March 11, more than a week after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single amid ongoing divorce proceedings with Kanye, which began more than a year ago.

In the texted selfie of Pete that was posted on Dave's page, the SNL star sports a tattoo that appears to read "Kim," located below one shoulder. It is unclear when he obtained it.

Tags
Kanye West Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2022

Kim Kardashian slammed Kanye West on his latest post about family

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative. Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—the SKIMS mogul took to social media to tell her side of the story.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2022

Kanye "Ye" West shared an alarming video of Pete Davidson

MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West is not giving Pete Davidson any mercy.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2022

Kanye "Ye" West played Kim Kardashian’s SNL monologue during Donda 2 event

MUMBAI: Kanye "Ye" West has made an interlude out of Kim Kardashian's SNL debut.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

MUMBAI: American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January, according to a report.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's ex Corey Gamble

MUMBAI: Kanye West has been going on a rant on his Instagram handle for the past two weeks and dissed several celebrities including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from...read more

2
See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began...read more

3
Bollywood Singer Jay Mehta's first Indie single ‘Aaye The Kyu’ is out now.

MUMBAI: The song ‘Aaye The Kyu’ has been recently released under the label ‘Loudebee Music’ on their official YouTube channel. It is sung and...read more

4
Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in...read more

5
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian has Baby Plans

MUMBAI: They're back! After saying goodbye to their beloved E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, the famous family is gearing up to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games