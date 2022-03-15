For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Mar 2022 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!

Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles Saturday, March 12. The pregnant singer, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, wore a custom Coperni outfit made up of a long sleeve, silver twisted crop top and a matching sparkling column maxi skirt.

She accessorized her growing baby bump with a delicate silver chain, and also sported a silver bracelet and diamond hoop earrings. Rihanna completed the look with a high ponytail.

Rihanna did a little shimmy as she arrived at the event, as spectators cheered, as seen in an Instagram video posted by Fenty Beauty. "Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on," read the caption.
Rihanna has taken maternity fashion to the next level since she revealed her pregnancy in late January with a stylish street photo shoot with A$AP Rocky.

The star later showcased more gorgeous maternity looks at another Fenty event in February and on her Instagram.

She later showcased more bold styes at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted one of her most daring looks.

Part two of Rihanna's gorgeous maternity looks:

 

Tags
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Event music
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2022

Coi Leray to collab with Nicki Minaj for "Blick Blick"

MUMBAI: After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it turns out the song is real, and coming soon.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Kim Kardashian slammed Kanye West on his latest post about family

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative. Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—the SKIMS mogul took to social media to tell her side of the story.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from tourists who got a glimpse of everything sustainable, local, and denotes tenets of a village lifestyle.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2022

City gears up for the Holi weekend! Paytm Insider brings back their Holi offer on parties, getaways, & more.

MUMBAI: The 2-year long hiatus ends as people head out to celebrate Holi 2022. Folks can avail a limited period 30% discount on Holi events and experiences with Paytm Insider.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Coi Leray to collab with Nicki Minaj for "Blick Blick"

MUMBAI: After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it...read more

2
See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning...read more

3
See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began...read more

4
Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from...read more

5
Bollywood Singer Jay Mehta's first Indie single ‘Aaye The Kyu’ is out now.

MUMBAI: The song ‘Aaye The Kyu’ has been recently released under the label ‘Loudebee Music’ on their official YouTube channel. It is sung and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games