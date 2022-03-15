Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!
Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles Saturday, March 12. The pregnant singer, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, wore a custom Coperni outfit made up of a long sleeve, silver twisted crop top and a matching sparkling column maxi skirt.
She accessorized her growing baby bump with a delicate silver chain, and also sported a silver bracelet and diamond hoop earrings. Rihanna completed the look with a high ponytail.
Rihanna did a little shimmy as she arrived at the event, as spectators cheered, as seen in an Instagram video posted by Fenty Beauty. "Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on," read the caption.
Rihanna has taken maternity fashion to the next level since she revealed her pregnancy in late January with a stylish street photo shoot with A$AP Rocky.
The star later showcased more gorgeous maternity looks at another Fenty event in February and on her Instagram.
She later showcased more bold styes at Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, where she debuted one of her most daring looks.
Part two of Rihanna's gorgeous maternity looks:
