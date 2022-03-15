For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Mar 2022 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

Kim Kardashian slammed Kanye West on his latest post about family

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative.

Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—the SKIMS mogul took to social media to tell her side of the story.

While Kim has tried to keep their private matters out of the public eye, she couldn't help but respond to Kanye's March 14 Instagram post. "This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," Kanye wrote alongside a photo of North's bag, which featured pins of Kim, Kanye and an alien. "This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

After seeing this, Kim commented on her ex's post, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

This social media exchange comes one day after text messages between Kanye and Kim's boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, were posted online by the comedian's friend, Dave Sirus. "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Pete wrote in part. "Grow the f---k up."

Though Dave's Instagram post, featuring screenshots of the text exchange, has since been deleted, a source close to the Kanye confirmed to E! News that the texts are authentic. The insider also noted that Ye's "main focus is his children."

Tags
Kim Kardashian Kanye West music
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2022

Coi Leray to collab with Nicki Minaj for "Blick Blick"

MUMBAI: After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it turns out the song is real, and coming soon.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from tourists who got a glimpse of everything sustainable, local, and denotes tenets of a village lifestyle.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began...read more

2
Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in...read more

3
Coi Leray to collab with Nicki Minaj for "Blick Blick"

MUMBAI: After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it...read more

4
See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning...read more

5
Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games