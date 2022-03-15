For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Mar 2022 16:09 |  By RnMTeam

Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from tourists who got a glimpse of everything sustainable, local, and denotes tenets of a village lifestyle. The festival was organized by the Dahanu Municipal Corporation with sustainable tourism and promotion of local culture as the core objective. Apart from the venue, the festival was a melting pot of adventure, camps, treks, farming, local and folk art, and a plethora of other things.

Dahanu is a coastal town and a municipal council in Palghar District of Maharashtra. It is a green destination nestled in the Konkan region marked by swaying palm trees, fragrant roses, and sweetness of Chikoo with refreshing sea breeze.

The two-day event was kicked off with a procession of school kids followed by a mega opening ceremony. The sounds of tarpa, bohada, and dhol filled the air as folk artists took to the stage to display their prowess. The tourists were also left mesmerized by performances by Abhanga repost and other performances ranging from folk and classical to contemporary and filmi freestyle.

Children and adults visiting the festival enjoyed workshops on bookmark making, shell art, collage and rose clay making as well as quilling and punching. For the adventure lovers, there were activities such as motorized paragliding, water sportsand other sports activities. The best part was the traditional old-school games like Ludo, lagori, tic-tac-toe which brought back childhood nostalgia for many.

Speaking about this, Ashima Mittal, Asst Collector, Dahanusaid, “It has been two days of pure and unadulterated fun at the Dahanu festival for everyone who visited. The beaches were already extremely popular with tourists and this festival has taken the experience a notch higher. Our idea is to familiarize people with the local culture and activities and ensure that tourism in the region is sustainable.”

Adding further, Bharat Rajput, President, Dahanu Municipal Council, said, “Tourism can be profitable yet sustainable. This is what the success of the Dahanu festival indicates. We are overwhelmed by the response received this year. After two pandemic years, people were looking for an experience that will both be fun and help them with some takeaways for life. We are glad that we have been able to achieve this objective. In no time, we are sure that the Dahanu festival will become one of the most sought- after events in India.”

Abhijit Deshmukh, Tahshildar, Dahanu, said “The Dahanu festival is everything that we are doing to revive the concept of sustainability. It shows how one can be close to nature without harming it. Over the years, the festival has always brought in something new for tourists and this year was no different.”

Dahanu is the GI of Chikoo. Visitors to the festival enjoyed first-hand experiences like Chikoo farming, fisherman’s village tour, stargazing, nightwalk through the beautiful landscapes, as well as camping. The organizers of the Dahanu Festival left no stone unturned in making the two-day event an iconic celebration of sustainability.

Tags
Dahanu Festival music Singer
Related news
News | 15 Mar 2022

Coi Leray to collab with Nicki Minaj for "Blick Blick"

MUMBAI: After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it turns out the song is real, and coming soon.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Kim Kardashian slammed Kanye West on his latest post about family

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative. Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—the SKIMS mogul took to social media to tell her side of the story.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2022

Bollywood Singer Jay Mehta's first Indie single ‘Aaye The Kyu’ is out now.

MUMBAI: The song ‘Aaye The Kyu’ has been recently released under the label ‘Loudebee Music’ on their official YouTube channel. It is sung and composed by Jay Mehta, the lyrics are written by Sachin & Jay Mehta and the video is produced by Vinay Kore Films.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian has Baby Plans

MUMBAI: They're back! After saying goodbye to their beloved E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, the famous family is gearing up to...read more

2
See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning...read more

3
See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began...read more

4
Kim Kardashian slammed Kanye West on his latest post about family

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative. Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8,...read more

5
Pregnant Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond at Fenty Beauty Event

MUMBAI: Shine bright like a diamond, mom!Rihanna certainly sparkled at an event celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty brand at ULTA Beauty in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games