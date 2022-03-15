Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from tourists who got a glimpse of everything sustainable, local, and denotes tenets of a village lifestyle. The festival was organized by the Dahanu Municipal Corporation with sustainable tourism and promotion of local culture as the core objective. Apart from the venue, the festival was a melting pot of adventure, camps, treks, farming, local and folk art, and a plethora of other things.

Dahanu is a coastal town and a municipal council in Palghar District of Maharashtra. It is a green destination nestled in the Konkan region marked by swaying palm trees, fragrant roses, and sweetness of Chikoo with refreshing sea breeze.

The two-day event was kicked off with a procession of school kids followed by a mega opening ceremony. The sounds of tarpa, bohada, and dhol filled the air as folk artists took to the stage to display their prowess. The tourists were also left mesmerized by performances by Abhanga repost and other performances ranging from folk and classical to contemporary and filmi freestyle.

Children and adults visiting the festival enjoyed workshops on bookmark making, shell art, collage and rose clay making as well as quilling and punching. For the adventure lovers, there were activities such as motorized paragliding, water sportsand other sports activities. The best part was the traditional old-school games like Ludo, lagori, tic-tac-toe which brought back childhood nostalgia for many.

Speaking about this, Ashima Mittal, Asst Collector, Dahanusaid, “It has been two days of pure and unadulterated fun at the Dahanu festival for everyone who visited. The beaches were already extremely popular with tourists and this festival has taken the experience a notch higher. Our idea is to familiarize people with the local culture and activities and ensure that tourism in the region is sustainable.”

Adding further, Bharat Rajput, President, Dahanu Municipal Council, said, “Tourism can be profitable yet sustainable. This is what the success of the Dahanu festival indicates. We are overwhelmed by the response received this year. After two pandemic years, people were looking for an experience that will both be fun and help them with some takeaways for life. We are glad that we have been able to achieve this objective. In no time, we are sure that the Dahanu festival will become one of the most sought- after events in India.”

Abhijit Deshmukh, Tahshildar, Dahanu, said “The Dahanu festival is everything that we are doing to revive the concept of sustainability. It shows how one can be close to nature without harming it. Over the years, the festival has always brought in something new for tourists and this year was no different.”

Dahanu is the GI of Chikoo. Visitors to the festival enjoyed first-hand experiences like Chikoo farming, fisherman’s village tour, stargazing, nightwalk through the beautiful landscapes, as well as camping. The organizers of the Dahanu Festival left no stone unturned in making the two-day event an iconic celebration of sustainability.