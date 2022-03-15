Coi Leray to collab with Nicki Minaj for "Blick Blick"

MUMBAI: After Nicki Minaj denied rumors of a collaboration with Coi Leray—and following Leray’s father Benzino apologizing for fueling the fire—it turns out the song is real, and coming soon.

“Blick Blick” will arrive on Friday, with Leray captioning her announcement post, “trendsetters loading.” The cover art is splashed with bright pinks and blues and shows Nicki and Coi standing side by side holding prop guns.