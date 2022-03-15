Bollywood Singer Jay Mehta's first Indie single ‘Aaye The Kyu’ is out now.

MUMBAI: The song ‘Aaye The Kyu’ has been recently released under the label ‘Loudebee Music’ on their official YouTube channel. It is sung and composed by Jay Mehta, the lyrics are written by Sachin & Jay Mehta and the video is produced by Vinay Kore Films. The music video is directed by Jay Mehta and Vinay Kore. Starring Shewon Alyosius, Utsav Tyagi, Jay Mehta & Stella Sharma, the song depicts an unfulfilled love between a young and hopeful couple. The story of the song describes that at times, people step into your life and make it unimaginably beautiful, only to leave you asking, “Aaye The Kyu.”
With its unique composition and melodious voice, the song has touched the hearts of thousands of people. Having a strong and emotional take on the story, the song has reached more than 56K views since the release. The song was shot in the exterior parts of Delhi at a beautiful set 'Location for you'.
Sharing his successful story and immense love for music, the singer Jay Mehta says, “I feel extremely grateful to have the opportunity of coming up with my first single that is being presented under the label ‘Loudebee Music’. There is nothing else in the world except music that makes me feel content. Music gives me the power to express myself and shape ground-breaking acts behind the scenes. To establish your mark in the industry you need to put your best foot forward and never surrender to failures. There will always be a lot of difficulties and obstacles but what makes you keep moving is your sheer determination towards your goals and ambitions. Therefore, if you want to become a renowned name in the music industry then you have to stop making excuses and start working on your skills to produce a masterpiece that will enlighten people and make them feel delighted.”
Jay Mehta is a professional playback singer, performer, and music composer. In his working life, the singer has lent his soulful voice for the movie "Padmaavat”, “R.A.W”, “Allah Hoon Allah” and many more. The singer is currently making his mark by releasing his own originals into the Bollywood music fraternity. Further, the singer intends to make Independent music that soothes the souls of individuals and inspires millions of young stars to dream big and work hard.
Song Credits:
Song - Aaye the kyu
Music - Jay Mehta
Singer - Jay Mehta
Staring - Shewon Alyosius, Utsav Tyagi, Jay Mehta & Stella Sharma
Lyrics - Sachin & Jay Mehta
Music Arrangement & Programming - Somanshu Agarwal & Rutwik Talashilkar
Mixed & Mastered by - Jagdish Bhandge
Vocals recorded by Rahul M Sharma, assisted by Samir Dharap @ Studio 504
Guitars - Dhaval Mehta
