For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Mar 2022 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's Retropanda part 1 out now

MUMBAI: Badshah thrilled us with the release of two stunning tracks ‘Hosh’ and ‘Chamkeela Chehra’ from the first part of his EP Retropanda last evening. Having just unveiled the Retropanda Universe last week with 'Tabahi', which features Tamannaah Bhatia in the video, Badshah drops brand tracks, 'Hosh,' a collaboration with Aastha Gill, while 'Chamkeela Chehra' is his solo track from the album. With these songs, Badshah completes Part1 of Retropanda that consists of 4 songs, including ‘Jugnu’ that has already taken the internet by storm. Badshah, who never fails to blow everyone's minds with back to back hits, returns to surprise all of his fans and listeners with his another out of the box creation.

Badshah and Aastha Gill have been part of a number of hit songs together, including last year's Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The duo reunites again for yet another mind-blowing track that has a complete unique blend of nostalgia and music.

Badshah’s Retropanda is a world where you will encounter nostalgic memories and an earnest paradigm of love and all things it makes you feel. The music will be a nostalgia-inducing trip as the prowling synthwave sounds inspired by the 1980s are given a level of high intensity that makes them feel current. Badshah’s Retropanda is a journey that spins you across two time periods within the whole audio-visual experience.

Tags
Badshah HOSH Chamkeela Chehra
Related news
News | 09 Mar 2022

Tamannaah's smoking hot video 'Tabahi' with Badshah takes over the Internet

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's latest music video 'Tabahi' with popular rapper Badshah has taken over the Internet. Within its four hours of the release, the song has garnered over 358,000 views and still counting.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2022

Badshah takes us back in time as he announces the name of his upcoming album, ‘Retropanda’

MUMBAI: After days of teasing the fans with his upcoming album, Badshah finally revealed the name of his album, ‘Retropanda’ on his Youtube channel leaving all of us in a mixed feeling of excitement and curiosity. Badshah also released the logo of the album that perfectly reflects the name.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Admirers still can't stop fawning over the charisma and bold looks of Seerat from her song Slow Slow: Check out the fans comments

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of the most alluring personalities we have in the Bollywood industry. With her enchanting charisma, the actress has always captured the audience's attention.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

When Badshah paid off loan for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group

MUMBAI: Bollywood rapper Badshah in an episode of reality show 'India's Got Talent' helped pay off loans for Rajasthan's 'Ismail Langha' group on the show.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2022

'India's Got Talent' judge Manoj Muntashir: Entertainment is the criteria for judging talent

MUMBAI: Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir, who will be joining judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah, on 'India's Got Talent' is enthusiastic about the new season.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari powered by $GARI strengthens its reach across India by tying-up with major universities, Bombay IIT- MoodI is 1st on the list

MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more

News
Warner Music India launches My Country My Music in association With Shankar Mahadevan and JioSaavn

MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dahanu Festival 2022 concludes amid much fanfare and entertainment,celebrating sustainable tourism

MUMBAI: The first-ever Dahanu Festival which happened on 12th & 13th March, concluded on 13th March amidst much fanfare and adulation from...read more

2
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian has Baby Plans

MUMBAI: They're back! After saying goodbye to their beloved E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, the famous family is gearing up to...read more

3
See Selena Gomez's red bold cape dress at Critics' Choice Awards 2022

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez was seeing red at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Elle Fanning...read more

4
See Kanye West's reply to Pete Davidson's messages about being "in Bed" with Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson has intensified with a shocking text exchange.On Sunday, March 13, after the rap artist began...read more

5
Kim Kardashian slammed Kanye West on his latest post about family

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative. Amid Kanye West's ongoing claims about their family—including kids North, 8,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games