Badshah's Retropanda part 1 out now

MUMBAI: Badshah thrilled us with the release of two stunning tracks ‘Hosh’ and ‘Chamkeela Chehra’ from the first part of his EP Retropanda last evening. Having just unveiled the Retropanda Universe last week with 'Tabahi', which features Tamannaah Bhatia in the video, Badshah drops brand tracks, 'Hosh,' a collaboration with Aastha Gill, while 'Chamkeela Chehra' is his solo track from the album. With these songs, Badshah completes Part1 of Retropanda that consists of 4 songs, including ‘Jugnu’ that has already taken the internet by storm. Badshah, who never fails to blow everyone's minds with back to back hits, returns to surprise all of his fans and listeners with his another out of the box creation.

Badshah and Aastha Gill have been part of a number of hit songs together, including last year's Bachpan Ka Pyaar. The duo reunites again for yet another mind-blowing track that has a complete unique blend of nostalgia and music.

Badshah’s Retropanda is a world where you will encounter nostalgic memories and an earnest paradigm of love and all things it makes you feel. The music will be a nostalgia-inducing trip as the prowling synthwave sounds inspired by the 1980s are given a level of high intensity that makes them feel current. Badshah’s Retropanda is a journey that spins you across two time periods within the whole audio-visual experience.