The diva of Punjabi music Shipra Goyal is back at it with two new songs for her fans!

MUMBAI: Singer Shipra Goyal is a well-known name in the music industry for her memorably catchy songs such as Ishq Bulaava from the movie Hasee to Phasee, Gaddi Pichhe Naa, Churi, Lamborghini, I don't care, and many more hit music singles.

The stunning singer Shipra Goyal recently gave two hit music singles to her fans. ‘Gaddi Kaali’ in collaboration with acclaimed singer Jassie Gill and ‘Ladaaka’ featuring artists Dr Zeus and R Nait both of which crossed 3.5+ million views on Youtube in mere 4 days.

In the words of Shipra Goyal, “I am beyond ecstatic with the release of my two songs. I am engulfed with joy after seeing my fans cherishing my songs to this extent. I promise to bring out more exciting projects which will surely be loved by the audience. I am thankful for the love and support, and hope for the same in the near future!”

The talented singer is on the high road of delivering exceptional music for her fans as she has done so in the past. She is more than excited to release more songs for her fans to relish.