Sufiscrore, Deepak Pandit and Pratibha Singh Baghel new offering "Saiyaan Bina" will feed your soul with positivity and warmth

MUMBAI: “Saiyaan Bina" is a traditional thumri in raag mishra pahadi. This thumri was originally sung and made popular by Ustad Nazakat Ali & Salamat Ali Khan sahab who were renowned classical artists par excellence. Inheritance’s Saiyaan Bina is inspired by this legendary duo. There are several artists who have rendered it in the past. The video for Deepak Pandit and Pratibha Singh Baghel’s rendition of Saiyaan Bina from Inheritance released today on Friday, March 11 through the Sufiscore YouTube channel.
Sufiscrore representative says " Saiyaan Bina will assail your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. We aim to provide the best to the audience by giving them musical pleasures"
Music Produced by Deepak Pandit, Singer: Pratibha Singh Baghel, Music Co-Produced by Gaurav Vaswani, Solo Violin: Deepak Pandit, Tabla: Prashant Sonagra, Stringed Instruments: Tapas Roy, Live Orchestra: Budapest Live Symphony Orchestra, Recorded and Mixed at: Seven Heaven Studios, Mumbai, Recording Engineers: K. Sethuraman, Sanket Tole, Ezekiah Naniwadekar, Harshul Khadse, Anushree Manjrekar, Dolby Atmos and Stereo Mixing Engineer : K. Sethuraman, Mastering Engineer : Christian Wright- Abbey Road Studios (London).
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: We all talk about moving on but what if everything around us just reminds us of our 'THE' person. It's like days pass by and we are still...read more
MUMBAI: Haven’t we all had those nights? Rolling around on our bed, bogged down in an endless trail of thoughts keeping us from sleeping? Sometimes...read more
MUMBAI: “Saiyaan Bina" is a traditional thumri in raag mishra pahadi. This thumri was originally sung and made popular by Ustad Nazakat Ali &...read more
MUMBAI: Sonali Raut’s emotional and appealing music video _GALTIYAN_ , in the melodious voice of Neeti Mohan and Harshit Tomar is all set to release...read more
MUMBAI: BLive Music singer Abhi Dutt and Shambhavi Thakur known for their melodious voices were in the city to attend an Iconic Gold Awards 2022. The...read more