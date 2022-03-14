Sufiscrore, Deepak Pandit and Pratibha Singh Baghel new offering "Saiyaan Bina" will feed your soul with positivity and warmth

MUMBAI: “Saiyaan Bina" is a traditional thumri in raag mishra pahadi. This thumri was originally sung and made popular by Ustad Nazakat Ali & Salamat Ali Khan sahab who were renowned classical artists par excellence. Inheritance’s Saiyaan Bina is inspired by this legendary duo. There are several artists who have rendered it in the past. The video for Deepak Pandit and Pratibha Singh Baghel’s rendition of Saiyaan Bina from Inheritance released today on Friday, March 11 through the Sufiscore YouTube channel.

Sufiscrore representative says " Saiyaan Bina will assail your senses, calming the mind in one magnificent sweep of transcendental sound. We aim to provide the best to the audience by giving them musical pleasures"

Music Produced by Deepak Pandit, Singer: Pratibha Singh Baghel, Music Co-Produced by Gaurav Vaswani, Solo Violin: Deepak Pandit, Tabla: Prashant Sonagra, Stringed Instruments: Tapas Roy, Live Orchestra: Budapest Live Symphony Orchestra, Recorded and Mixed at: Seven Heaven Studios, Mumbai, Recording Engineers: K. Sethuraman, Sanket Tole, Ezekiah Naniwadekar, Harshul Khadse, Anushree Manjrekar, Dolby Atmos and Stereo Mixing Engineer : K. Sethuraman, Mastering Engineer : Christian Wright- Abbey Road Studios (London).