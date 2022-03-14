City gears up for the Holi weekend! Paytm Insider brings back their Holi offer on parties, getaways, & more.

MUMBAI: The 2-year long hiatus ends as people head out to celebrate Holi 2022. Folks can avail a limited period 30% discount on Holi events and experiences with Paytm Insider.

Kickstart this year's festive season by celebrating the festival of colours together with your loved ones. The city’s patrons are gearing up to make a splash this Holi weekend with some refreshing events & experiences curated by Paytm Insider.

Whether you enjoy camping outdoors, lively music gigs or dancing away at a party, Paytm Insider’s RangOver 2022 Sale has a range of curated Holi experiences to choose from. Find an experience you enjoy and invite your friends & family along as you can avail offers on group bookings for Holi themed experiences across the platform this week.

Explore experiences at your favourite venues and hotels including Goa’s Marbela Beach Resort and Glory Goa, Mumbai’s The Lalit, Kolkata’s The Westin, and more such premium venues across cities like Pune, Delhi and more. The artist lineups feature everyone from Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jass Manak to Nucleya and Raftaar along with many more.

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider said, “Just like our friends & families, lots of folks have been looking forward to this year's Holi. And with restrictions easing across cities and venues opening their doors to host Holi themed experiences, it’s heartwarming to see people finally get a chance to celebrate together as one after almost 2 long years. Kicking off the festive spirit of the year, our Holi sale is designed to facilitate this with offers on group purchases for Holi events across the country. ”

To learn more about Paytm Insider's Holi 2022 Sale and other live experiences, log on to www.insider.in. *T&C Apply.