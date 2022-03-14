For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 Mar 2022 13:11

BLive Music singer Abhi Dutt and Shambhavi Thakur paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: BLive Music singer Abhi Dutt and Shambhavi Thakur known for their melodious voices were in the city to attend an Iconic Gold Awards 2022. The ‘Dil Na Todunga’ singers made the award night even more special with their soulful performances. But what made the night nostalgic was their tribute to late the nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar and singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The award function was a star-studded event and many eminent music personalities were invited too. A musical tribute is paid to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood's 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri.

Paying tribute through music as a singer is a traditional way of expressing love and respect for great people. Abhi Dutt says, “It was very emotional to be a part of this tribute. Lata Ji and Bappi Da were an institution for every singer.

Talking about the tribute for the music legends, Shambhavi Thakur said, “It is a pleasure and honour to special tribute performance for the queen of melody Lata (didi), and singer-composer Bappi Da - the most important gems and legends of the music industry who have given us so much to learn from.”

Lata Mangeshkar and Bappi Lahiri collaborated on several unforgettable songs. Together, they gave Indian cinema hits like Thoda Resham Lagta Hain from Jyoti, Gori Hai Kalaiyaan from Aaj Ka Arjun, Naino Mein Sapna from Himmatwala, and Aao Tumhen Chand Pe Le Jayen and Abhi Abhi Thi Dushmani from Zakhmee.

Singer Abhi Dutt and Shambhavi Thakur are the discoveries of BLive Music. A renowned music label is known for producing exceptional songs for music lovers.

Lata Mangeshkar Bappi Lahiri music
