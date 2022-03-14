Aftertouch drops new single 'No Sleep' on Monday, 14th March

MUMBAI: Haven’t we all had those nights? Rolling around on our bed, bogged down in an endless trail of thoughts keeping us from sleeping? Sometimes they can be a muse to the very next piece that we create.

‘No Sleep’ captures the state of mind Aftertouch experienced at the mere act of transpiring the thoughts that kept him up. The track aims to take the listener on an introspective journey, and it does so by travelling through 4 different emotional experiences in the full arrangement of the track.

Explore - Confront - Accept - Move On

In an anticlimactic fashion, the journey, the revelations, and the new music he made resulted in him experiencing euphoria at 5 AM in the morning and it remained a night with ‘No Sleep’