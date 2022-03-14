Aftertouch drops new single 'No Sleep' on Monday, 14th March

MUMBAI: Haven’t we all had those nights? Rolling around on our bed, bogged down in an endless trail of thoughts keeping us from sleeping? Sometimes they can be a muse to the very next piece that we create.
‘No Sleep’ captures the state of mind Aftertouch experienced at the mere act of transpiring the thoughts that kept him up. The track aims to take the listener on an introspective journey, and it does so by travelling through 4 different emotional experiences in the full arrangement of the track.
Explore - Confront - Accept - Move On
In an anticlimactic fashion, the journey, the revelations, and the new music he made resulted in him experiencing euphoria at 5 AM in the morning and it remained a night with ‘No Sleep’
MUMBAI: India’s No.1 short-video app Chingari powered by $GARI associated with Bombay IIT- Mood Iread more
MUMBAI: Warner Music India, announced the launch of it a unique camread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: Ever heard of Flying Dosas, Closed Pizzas, Lava Idlis, Bahubali Sandwiches, Cheese Masala Pavs and many such mouth watering delicacies that...read more
MUMBAI: We all talk about moving on but what if everything around us just reminds us of our 'THE' person. It's like days pass by and we are still...read more
MUMBAI: “Saiyaan Bina" is a traditional thumri in raag mishra pahadi. This thumri was originally sung and made popular by Ustad Nazakat Ali &...read more
MUMBAI: Haven’t we all had those nights? Rolling around on our bed, bogged down in an endless trail of thoughts keeping us from sleeping? Sometimes...read more
MUMBAI: Sonali Raut’s emotional and appealing music video _GALTIYAN_ , in the melodious voice of Neeti Mohan and Harshit Tomar is all set to release...read more