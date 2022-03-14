9XM presents ‘9XM KA YUM’

MUMBAI: Ever heard of Flying Dosas, Closed Pizzas, Lava Idlis, Bahubali Sandwiches, Cheese Masala Pavs and many such mouth watering delicacies that make India go YUM?? Now, you can get to know about all these scrumptious street food dishes on a single platform with ‘9XM KA YUM’ – a unique show offering the viewers a visual treat of super tasty Khaana with superhit Gaana!Starting 14th March, ‘9XM KA YUM’ will be aired on 9XM at 5 pm, on 9X Jalwa at 7pm and on 9X Tashan at 8pm.

‘9XM KA YUM’ will feature some of India’s most popular food vloggers namely Harry Uppal, Chicken Leg Piece, Official Sahi hai, Bhooka Saand, Sadi Gaddi and many more. These vloggers will take you through an Indian street food journey exploring the cultural diversity of tastes and flavors. The Show also offers insights on what it takes to be a successful content creator.

Commenting on the show, Amar Tidke, Chief Programming Officer, 9X Media Pvt Ltd. said, “Food and music are both happy spots for everyone. People bond over them as food and music are loved by family and friends. With ‘9XM KA YUM’ we want to showcase the awesome work that’s being done by content creators from India and bring their amazing food stories to a larger audience. These creators are extremely popular amongst the youth and have a massive fan-following across the country. The ingredients of super-hit songs with bite-sized stories should work together for making a truly yummy dish!”

Besides featuring some of the best street food vloggers on 9XM, no meal is complete without a generous serving of humour from the super cool hosts – Bade and Chote, so expect a munificent serving from them! A signature Yum tune and interesting food trivia will make 9XM KA YUM the most yummilicious watch on television.

So keeping watching 9XM as 9XM KA YUMdelivers Superhit Gaano Ke Saath Super Tasty Khaana!!!