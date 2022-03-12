Javed Akhtar celebrates live-in relationships in his new song 'The Live-in'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned a new song titled 'The Live-in', which is set to release on March 14. The song showcases the evolving world of millennials and the trend of living together instead of directly getting married.
It tells how with changing times, society also changes and so do people' habits and their lifestyle. The song de-stigmatises the concept of living-in and presents it as the new normal.
Composed by music director Shamir Tandon, the track is a step in a fresh direction as it aims to educate the minds of the older generation about the equal importance of living in with the one.
Mohit Chauhan, and Nikhita Gandhi, whose last hit 'Jugnu' gained unprecedented popularity, have gone behind the mic for the song, the music video of which has been directed by Aditya Datt.
(Source: IANS)
