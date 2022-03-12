For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Mar 2022 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

_GALTIYAN_: Sonali Raut’s latest is a hard hitting visual treat

MUMBAI: Sonali Raut’s emotional and appealing music video _GALTIYAN_ , in the melodious voice of Neeti Mohan and Harshit Tomar is all set to release on 14th March.

Produced by White Hill Music, it tells the tale of a regretful girl yearning for what she has lost because of a misunderstanding and repenting over her previous mistakes.

Shot aesthetically in and around the Versace and Bullgari hotels the video featured the majestic sand dunes of Dubai. Sonali turns the heat further up with a red silky flowy dress with a trail.

Sonali shared the highs and the lows of her experience shooting for the video. She says, “It was a fun time shooting for this song as we shot with a different Indian and Ukrainian production crew. Even though this emotional song was a first of its kind for me, the shoot had its share of challenges. Walking barefoot on the scorching sand in Dubai gave me burnt feet but happy mmemories. We were required to wake up extremely early as it would become impossiblly hot at noon.And the air which would come as relief blew the sand right into our eyes and hair. Even after all such troubles, the video has turned out amazingly and I hope everyone will go watch it.”

_GALTIYAN_ Sonali Raut music
