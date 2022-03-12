For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
'Bones' by pop-rock band Imagine Dragons reflects on life's fragility

MUMBAI: Bollywood pop-rock band Imagine Dragons unveiled its new single "Bones", the first track from its forthcoming release "Mercury - Act 2" on Friday. The song, which examines life and death, features an infectious chorus that binds the melody together.

Commenting on the release of the single, the band's lead vocalist, Dan Reynolds, said the song articulates his obsession with the fragility of life. He said in a statement: "'Bones' is a reflection of my obsession with the finality and fragility of life. I am forever in search of evidence that will convince me that there is more to come -- that life is truly eternal in some sense."

He added: "Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song."

The song has been produced by the Swedish songwriting/production duo Mattman and Robin, who also helmed "Enemy" and two additional tracks on the previous Imagine Dragons album, "Mercury - Act 1". "Bones", incidentally, was mixed by 14-time Grammy winner Serban Ghenea.

The band is all set to give a "Bones" live performance during its Mercury World Tour, which comes to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 12.

(Source: IANS)

