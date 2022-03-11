Ultra Music Festival 2022, SNBRN, Dutchkid, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Various Artists - Ultra Music Festival 2022

The only official annual Ultra Music Festival compilation featuring music from artists on the lineup.

Listen to "Ultra Music Festival 2022"

SNBRN, Discrete, Tudor - When We're Awake

LA-based DJ SNBRN returns with a new track, "When We're Awake," a collaboration with Swedish artist Discrete and Romanian producer Tudor, featuring atmospheric house beats, light drops, and EDM-inspired vocals. One track more after he announces the album!

Listen to "When We're Awake"

Luno - Planet Luno EP

The Stockholm based producer Luno, formerly known as Samuraii, is releasing his debut EP, featuring collaborations with Haux, Kilik, and ALBA. The focus track, "Danger," is a smooth melodic House track, infused with celestial melodies and Kilik's dreamy vocals.

Listen to "Planet Luno EP"

Dutchkid - zzz

London-based collective Dutchkid are back with their first release of 2022, "zzz," an eclectic mix of chopped up electronica and soft percussion.

Listen to "zzz"

Everthe8 x BMB SpaceKid - The Streets

A fresh voice in hiphop, Everthe8 joins hand with fellow Russian artist BMB SpaceKid for "The Streets."

Listen to "The Streets"