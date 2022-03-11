For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Mar 2022 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Ultra Music Festival 2022, SNBRN, Dutchkid, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: Various Artists - Ultra Music Festival 2022

The only official annual Ultra Music Festival compilation featuring music from artists on the lineup.

Listen to "Ultra Music Festival 2022" 

SNBRN, Discrete, Tudor - When We're Awake

LA-based DJ SNBRN returns with a new track, "When We're Awake," a collaboration with Swedish artist Discrete and Romanian producer Tudor, featuring atmospheric house beats, light drops, and EDM-inspired vocals. One track more after he announces the album!

Listen to "When We're Awake"     

Luno - Planet Luno EP

The Stockholm based producer Luno, formerly known as Samuraii, is releasing his debut EP, featuring collaborations with Haux, Kilik, and ALBA. The focus track, "Danger," is a smooth melodic House track, infused with celestial melodies and Kilik's dreamy vocals.

Listen to "Planet Luno EP"     

Dutchkid - zzz

London-based collective Dutchkid are back with their first release of 2022, "zzz," an eclectic mix of chopped up electronica and soft percussion.
Listen to "zzz"  

Everthe8 x BMB SpaceKid - The Streets

A fresh voice in hiphop, Everthe8 joins hand with fellow Russian artist BMB SpaceKid for "The Streets."

Listen to "The Streets"    

Tags
Ultra Music Festival 2022 SNBRN Dutchkid Ultra Music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2022

CADE, Chris Malinchak, Adventure Club, and more! Out now via Ultra Music

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter and producer CADE returns with "Problem$," a mix of R&B vocals layered over an electronic-infused hiphop beat.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

New releases from Ultra Music: David Waxman named President of Ultra Records! plus new releases from Ultra!

David Waxman has been appointed President of Ultra Records!Based in New York, he will work closely with the labels and leadership team at Sony Music Entertainment to drive the continued growth of Ultra’s roster of current artists and back catalog around the world.

read more
News | 30 Aug 2021

NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp, Luca Schreiner, Bobby Harvey, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: NGHTMRE & Smokepurpp - MOSH NGHTMRE returns to Ultra with yet another banger. Continuously breaking barriers and shattering expectations, NGHTMRE has teamed up with rapper Smokepurpp on “MOSH.” Paired with terrorizing 808s and menacing rap flows.

read more
News | 18 May 2021

Syn Cole feat. MIYA MIYA, out now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: Dance music titan Syn Cole has linked up with emerging British outfit MIYA MIYA on new single "Feels Like Love," out now via Ultra Records.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2021

Deorro, OMI, GATTUSO, Broken Back and more! Out Now via Ultra Music!

MUMBAI: Deorro ft. Jon Z - Ponte Pa' Minative producer Deorro teams up with Puerto Rican rapper Jon Z for their new single “Ponte Pa’ Mi.” The latin dance track features high energy basslines, synths, and a reggaeton drum beat, paired with Jon Z’s trap-influenced vocals to create a dance hit.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana’s "What Women Want" trend report and playlist celebrating millions of women listeners on the app

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s most loved music app, is excited to share its report on what women are lisread more

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

top# 5 articles

1
_GALTIYAN_: Sonali Raut’s latest is a hard hitting visual treat

MUMBAI: Sonali Raut’s emotional and appealing music video _GALTIYAN_ , in the melodious voice of Neeti Mohan and Harshit Tomar is all set to release...read more

2
'Bones' by pop-rock band Imagine Dragons reflects on life's fragility

MUMBAI: Bollywood pop-rock band Imagine Dragons unveiled its new single "Bones", the first track from its forthcoming release "Mercury - Act 2" on...read more

3
YUNGBLUD releases new single 'The Funeral' alongside music video

MUMBAI: Today, the ultimate British rockstar, YUNGBLUD released his new single “The Funeral” via Geffen Records–listen to it here!read more

4
Javed Akhtar celebrates live-in relationships in his new song 'The Live-in'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar has penned a new song titled 'The Live-in', which is set to release on March 14. The song...read more

5
International superstar Sean Paul returns with new single and music video 'How We Do It' featuring Pia Mia

MUMBAI: Ready for another scorching season, multi-award-winning Billboard chart topper Sean Paul returns with a brand new single and music video...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games