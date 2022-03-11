Imagine Dragons share new single, 'Bones'

MUMBAI: On the heels of “Enemy,” which has topped the Alternative Radio chart for the past five weeks, Imagine Dragons unveil their new single, “Bones,” the first new music from their forthcoming release Mercury – Act 2. A spirited examination of life and death, the song explodes with an infectious chorus that celebrates the intangible spark that ignites our beings. Listen to “Bones” HERE and view the lyric video HERE .

“‘Bones’ is a reflection of my constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life,” says Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds. “I'm always in search of some evidence that will convince me that there is more to come - that life is truly eternal in some sense. Having yet to find that, I try to at least dream of what conquering death would feel like in a song.”

The song was produced by Swedish songwriting/production duo Mattman & Robin (Nick Jonas, Celeste), who also helmed “Enemy” and two additional tracks on Imagine Dragons’ new album, Mercury – Act 1 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). “Bones” was mixed by 14-time GRAMMY winner Serban Ghenea.

The GRAMMY®-winning, multi-Platinum band will give “Bones” its live performance debut during their Mercury World Tour, which comes to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena tomorrow, March 12. View itinerary HERE. Tickets for the headline run are available on Ticketmaster.com.

“Enemy” has racked up more than 1.24 billion combined global streams across two versions (including a collaboration with GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D). The song continues to rank in the Top 5 on Global Spotify and Amazon Music. In the States, “Enemy” is rapidly ascending at Top 40 radio after claiming the No. 1 spot at the Alternative format for the past five weeks. The song is currently #11* at both Top 40 and Hot AC radio. View the band’s recent performance of “Enemy” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” HERE . “Enemy” was tapped for Riot Games’ animated series “Arcane.”

Imagine Dragons teamed up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin on Mercury – Act 1, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Mercury - Act 1 marks the band’s first new music since their 2018 album Origins, and features the singles “Wrecked”, “Cutthroat” and “Follow You.” “Follow You” reached No. 1 on both Mediabase’s Alternative Radio chart and Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. It marked the band’s quickest ascent to the top of the Billboard chart, surpassing the seven-week climb for “Natural” in 2018 and eight-week climb for “Believer” in 2017.

MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sat Mar 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Mar 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Apr 10 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Wed Apr 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Fri Apr 15 – Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Sun Apr 17 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Apr 22 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Apr 24 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 26 – Quebec City, QC– Centre Videotron

Thu Apr 28 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

Sun May 01 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue May 03 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell (Rescheduled from Feb 16th)

Wed May 04 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bel