Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi

MUMBAI: The ashes of the legendary singer Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in the Ganga River by her family members in Varanasi.
She had breathed her last at a hospital in Mumbai on February 6.
Lata Mangeshkar's sister Usha Mangeshkar along with other family members reached Varanasi with the urn containing the ashes.
They took a boat at Khidkiya Ghat from where they went to Ahilyabai Ghat.
After performing the Vedic rituals under the guidance of the priest Shrikant Pathak at the ghat, the ashes were immersed in the midstream of Ganga.
(Source: IANS)
