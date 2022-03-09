International Women's Day Special: Here are 5 artists who participated in #HerMusic

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a representative body for authors, composers, and owner publishers of music celebrate one year of #HerMusic, their initiative to usher in a new era of music in India. The year-long initiative has consequently resulted in a nearly 300% jump in the registration of women authors and composers. An interesting feat in itself, the campaign has also generated an increased awareness of IPRS and its initiatives.

Commemorating the same, on International Women's day marking its maiden anniversary, here are 5 such talented personalities in the domain of music, whose support has helped in making #HerMusic a success...

1. Manasi Scott

Manasi Scott is a versatile singer-songwriter who has, time and again, associated with IPRS to support its initiatives. Best known for her live performances, she is also popular for her stint in the world of acting. Here's a throwback to watching Manasi Scott on an IPRS webinar on the future of online paid concerts.

2. Priya Saraiya

Priya Saraiya is a popular playback singer and lyricist in Bollywood. She has also associated with IPRS for its 'Creative Shala' initiative where she talks about her inspirational music journey live with thousands of fans tuning in for the same. Watch her celebrating #HerMusic in an interesting conversation with composer Raju Singh here.

3. Aabha Hanjura

Aabha Hanjura has broken all stereotypes and stormed through the charts with viral and trending music as a creator, songwriter, and the dynamic lead singer of Sufistication, an eclectic folk-pop band. Watch her celebrating #HerMusic in an interesting conversation with composer Raju Singh here.

4. Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda is a sought-after music producer, an actor, and has also been a VJ. She has been associated with IPRS #HerMusic since its beginnings and has also participated in several of IPRS' initiatives. Watch her in an interesting roundtable discussion to inspire, empower and celebrate women in music.

5. Shalmali Kholgade

Shalmali Kholgade is a versatile creator, songwriter, and playback singer who predominantly sings for Hindi language films, but, time and again, she has lent her voice to the Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil music industries. She has recently joined the IPRS and here is looking forward to more of her catchy music. She, along with Anwesshaa and Anushka Manchanda (Nuka), will be seen participating in a special #HerMusic concert with IPRS and Radio Nasha.