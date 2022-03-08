Simran Raj feels surreal being apart of Desi Melodies family for 'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa'

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Simran Raj says, “Music has been a constant source of happiness for me since the beginning and I am glad that I am doing what I love”.

The singer recently released 'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa’ under Desi Melodies. She also became the overnight sensation with her cover ‘Titliaan’ which garnered millions of views. Radioandmusic got in touch with Simran Raj to know more about her musical journey and her experience working with the Desi Melodies.

Check the interview below:

Tell us something about your journey?

I wanted to be a singer and performer since my childhood; music is something that deeply makes me happy and I am finally glad to be able to pursue it as my profession as well as passion. Having participated in multiple reality shows and winning Voice Of Punjab CC2, gave me immense confidence alongside deep industry insights from the get-go, so I knew what I wanted from day one. I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Desi Melodies and have my release 'Kaali Shirt Waleyaa' with them because from here on it’s the journey to the stars with the support of Arvindr Khaira sir, Jaani sir, and the whole DM team!

What is it about music that makes you feel passionate?

For me, music gives me a way to express myself in an unparalleled way and I think it’s really beautiful. Music has been a constant source of happiness for me since the beginning and I am glad that I am doing what I love.

You became the sensation overnight and how does things change about you and your feelings at that time?

My cover of ‘Titliaan’ blew up online and garnered millions of views in such a short time. Because of that, I came into the limelight where Arvindr Khaira sir and Jaani sir took notice of me. Since then, my life hasn’t been the same. I got to release a song on one of the biggest labels and have the support of the best artists in the world, it feels unreal. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have received.

What's the best piece of advice another musician ever gave you?

Jaani sir believes in one thing that he has inculcated in all the musicians who are in touch with him and it’s very important - practise every day, never stop honing your art because there is no shortcut to success.

How was your experience why working with the Desi Melodies and what was your reaction after knowing they have signed exclusively you as their talent?

It is a surreal experience to be a part of the Desi Melodies family and have unconditional support from the best of the best in the music industry. I don’t think I could’ve asked for anything more.

What accomplishments do you see yourself achieving in the next five to 10 years?

I want to be the best version of myself and fine-tune my art every day of life.