News |  08 Mar 2022 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

"Shakti Hasija is a complete Dhassuuu Director, in a Mumbaiyaa Language," says versatile singer Sukhwinder Singh for Bhoomi 2021 concert

MUMBAI: As a well-established talent in the media biz, he was constantly on the lookout for something fresh and uncharted to bring to the audiences, always attempting to pull off the 'rabbit out of the hat trick. But he was frequently confronted with the question, "Why mend something that isn't broken?"

Pre 2020, it was common for people to attend large concerts by their loved music artists but with the start of the pandemic, group gatherings seemed like a distant wish.

This forced a lot of traditional methods to be rethought and altered even with regards to how music should be consumed. Shakti found his voice as a director in the right place at the right time and that gave rise to Salim Sulaiman's musical series Bhoomi - a unique concert at-home experience that has garnered much love and attention from music lovers.

Sukhwinder Singh
"Shakti is the man behind Bhoomi, In which I have also performed Sawal Mod Muhara. And I also remember that I had visited Salim Suleman and told him that Director Dhassuuu Hai, in a mumbaiyaa language. We are working this year together as well and his way of working is with complete mohbaati, really very friendly. He is a very creative man. He has the blessings of all the singers. And he is really doing great work and always creative every time. I am very happy for him" says Sukhwinder Singh.

Bhoomi is now an annual musical that brings together some of the best talents from across the music scene under the curation of the celebrated duo Salim Sulaiman. Such a unique soundscape created the opportunity to even have a new visual experience where the viewer could experience a concert vibe from the comfort of their home. Bhoomi had amid iconic singers from all over the industry like Sunidhi Chauhan, Raftaar, Afsana Khan, Salman Ali, Salim Merchant, Harshdeep Kaur, and many more

Other than being a multi-talented editor, director, and producer, Shakti spearheads his media company Industrywalas along with his partner and wife, Kunjan. The company is a preferred solution provider for ace production houses and OTT networks.

Taking his experience further, Shakti Hasija has already been roped in for multiple OTT and film projects as a director which will be announced soon.

