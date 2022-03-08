Reminisce the lockdown experiences with artist Sahana Naresh’s new single 'Wear Your Mask'

MUMBAI: ‘Wear Your Mask’ has already occupied its place in the hearts of the listeners with its catchy name and especially the lyrics that Sahana herself has penned down, packaging all the experiences of the past two years through words, melody, and rhythm.

Nostalgia, Overwhelmed, and Gratefulness are some of the emotions that you’ll be experiencing while listening to this beautiful track. A go-to song for each one of us to sum up our emotions, without saying a single word, yet feeling it at the same time.

Sahana Naresh quotes, “This song comes as a great reminder at the right time for all of us who has forgotten the value of life, family, love, and health and carelessly ignore the importance of it by keeping ours and everyone else's life at stake.”

Indeed, It wouldn’t be surprising to see the “Independent scene” be the new mainstream if artists like Sahana Naresh continue to experiment, curate, and bring new songs to our ears and the music industry in general.

The song has been Sung and Written by Sahana Naresh herself, Produced by Keshav Purushotham, and Mastered by Steffen Wilmking (Steddy). Also, the song is available across a wide range of platforms from Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Wynk, YouTube, etc.