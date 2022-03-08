Rego B pays a lovely emotional tribute to his dadu late Bappi Lahiri with his melodies voice

MUMBAI: Global superstar Rego B, grandson of Legendary Bappi Lahiri pays emotional tribute to his grandfather by recreating one of his biggest hits, ‘Dil me ho tum.' The versatile artist sings the song in two languages, Hindi and Bengali.
Rego B pours his heart out as he sings the song with utter emotions and respects as a small and hearty tribute to his Dadu and the legend, Bappi Lahiri. The song is an unplugged version with Piano played by Rego B, which is his specialty. He seeks the blessing of his Dadu Bappi Lahiri and wishes to live with his blessings and take the legacy ahead.
With this attempt at reproducing a song that has been in the heart of generations, Rego-B has demonstrated not only remarkable singing talent, but also sensitivity and awareness of soulful music.
