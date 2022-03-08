British Indian Singer Arzutraa’s new music single ‘Raks’ has crossed 1.5+ million views!

MUMBAI: The new Hindi music single, 'Raks' by British-born Indian singer-songwriter Arzutraa has crossed 1.5+ million views on YouTube. 'Raks' is an uplifting pop song with an enchanting voice and marvelously penned lyrics. It was recorded and produced in Dubai by acclaimed Bollywood music producer Atif Ali. The video features Arzutraa on a first date driving in the mountains on a Saturday night under the moonlight in the UAE's tallest mountain, Jebel Jais.
In the words of Arzutraa, “I am so happy to see my song crossing 1.5 million views! It was a tremendous journey recording the song and shooting this video. I am grateful to the whole crew for pouring their heart into making it. I am thankful to the audience for cherishing it so much and wish their love and support for my upcoming songs in the future. I have lots more exciting projects coming up this year for all my darling fans.”
Following the success of her Second Album ‘Tumhaari’, Arzutraa is set to release her third album soon this year and continues to keep us on our toes as we await her next song.
