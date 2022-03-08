15 year old music composer Rishi Kumar recently releases his original single “Mere Ho Tum”

MUMBAI: Composer Rishi Kumar is just 15 yrs of age and he is already making waves in the Indie music scene. After enthralling his audiences with a string of popular covers, composer Rishi Kumar recently released “Mere Ho Tum”. This track is a collaboration between Chennai based Rishi Kumar, Devanand SP based in Trivandrum and Meena Attringal based in Washington. The song was mastered in the Netherlands - so a truly global collaboration in this age of remote working (love). Rishi says “This song is part of his debut album Zindagi. It is based on 2 individuals searching for their imaginary lover. The lyrics focus on how both of them visualize their lover and irrespective of where they are, they belong to each other. It's a romantic track and was composed by me after I listened to KTMBK. I managed to include a live Saxophone part in the song played by Wesley sir (my school music teacher),a brilliant saxophonist. It's rare to have a Saxophone in a pop track and it's one of the catchiest parts of the song”.

Rishi Kumar has been learning piano since the age of 6 and preparing for the TCL (Trinity College of London) Classical Piano Grade 8 exam. Piano and music were always his hobbies as his prime focus was to be a cricketer. However, once the pandemic struck, things changed as he couldn’t engage in cricket during the lockdown. His musical journey transformed from April 2nd, 2020, when he started performing instrumental covers of Hindi, English, and Tamil songs from his apartments’ balcony. This was a daily live performance for 15 minutes which he started streaming live on Facebook too. Soon he started posting his instrumental covers on his YouTube channel. And since then there has been no stopping.