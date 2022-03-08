‘This Pandemic has made me stronger’ says Arpita Chakraborty on International Women's Day!!!

MUMBAI: Famous Playback Singer Arpita Chakraborty is a Dreamer, Believer, Doer and an Achiever. She plays various roles from being a Recording Artist, to a Stage Performer, to a Perfect Homemaker, A Mother, Wife, Designer and lots more. On being interviewed by Radio And Music, the "Paisa Yeh Paisa" fame Singer says "Be it Home or the Recording Studio, I believe in giving my best.

“As a Woman, a Public Figure and more importantly a Mother, one needs to wear various hats and do that leaving no stone unturned. Last two years have been extremely challenging for all of us, specially women who are homemakers and need to do their best to take care of their families, their own mental and physical health”, says the singer.

One good thing about these difficut times is that it makes you stronger than never before. This Pandemic has made her Stronger and a much better compasionate artist. She has huge respect for all the women out there who are not only making a difference in the world professionally but also taking care of themselves, and the wellbeing of their families. “Whether it is deliberate or unconcious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead in their careers and even personal lives. Only knowing that bias exists, isnt enough, one needs to unite as a community and uplift each other. Only a woman can almost die and give birth at the same time. Be proud to be a woman. Happy Women's Day!"

Arpita is currently working on two of her Music Videos and is excited about her film and indie releases, travel and shows.

Radio and Music wishes this Gorgeous Singer all the very best in her endeavours.