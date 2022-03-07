Udit Narayan: Blessed to have done more than 200 duets with Lata

MUMBAI: Singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma' is all set for its grand finale on Sunday and singer Udit Narayan in the upcoming episode will be seen talking about late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
In the episode, Narayan was immensely impressed and had words of appreciation for every contestant. However, it was conetstant Rajashri Bag's beautiful rendition to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Na', 'Bhor Bhaye Panghat', 'Hothon Mein Aisi' and 'Meri Aawaz Hi' that reminded him of the legendary nightingale of India.
As a special request he asked the young singer to sing his favourite song 'Aawaz Do Humko' post her performance.
Recollecting a few memories with Lata Mangeshkar, Narayan mentioned: "I feel blessed to have done more than 200 duets with her, along with a few stage shows. I remember in one of our concerts she requested the host to introduce me as the king of playback singing, and I can never forget that. I am sure I must have done something good to deserve that."
Commenting on Rajashri's performance, he said, "I watch this show at home, and I've seen people compare you (Rajashri) to Lata didi. At such a young age, your voice is a blessing. After hearing you sing live, I truly see an image of a singer within you. You are talented and this stage has surely honed your skills."
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' grand finale will be held on Sunday on Zee TV.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Making his Bollywood singing debut with 'Pappu Can't Dance Sala' in 2008 for the film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa', singer Benny Dayal has sung...read more
MUMBAI: As a well-established talent in the media biz, he was constantly on the lookout for something fresh and uncharted to bring to the audiences,...read more
MUMBAI: Today, internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, performer, producer, designer and director Stromae releases his highly...read more
MUMBAI: keshi ups the ante in his new video single, “GET IT,” dialing up a new energy that’s fresh from anything he has delivered to date. Today’s...read more
MUMBAI: Actors Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child together. The couple had welcomed their first child, Willa, two years ago.read more