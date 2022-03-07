For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Mar 2022 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting baby again!

MUMBAI: Actors Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their second child together. The couple had welcomed their first child, Willa, two years ago.

Earlier in February, Sophie had fuelled rumours as she appeared to have a baby bump, while out with Joe. A source close to ET confirmed the news that the celebrity couple indeed was planning to expand their family, as they both came from big families, and wanted Willa to experience the same joy. “Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child,” the source said, adding, “The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday, as well as the pregnancy.”

Joe and Sophie have not confirmed or denied anything as yet. While they have not shared any photos of Willa, Joe had opened up about the time he spends with his daughter to CBS in 2020, during the pandemic, saying it was ‘amazing’. “I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back,” he had said.

