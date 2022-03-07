keshi is on a winning streak in ‘GET IT’ video single

MUMBAI: keshi ups the ante in his new video single, “GET IT,” dialing up a new energy that’s fresh from anything he has delivered to date. Today’s release coincides with the announcement of keshi's debut studio album, GABRIEL, which is set to release March 25th via Island Records. On “GET IT,” keshi, who has earned more than 1.6 billion global streams, flexes the lifestyle he’s worked hard for (“Got my bag right/On my own time”) and invites his fans to come join him (“On me and we spendin’ all night, come and/Get it, get it, get it”). Sonically, the track is bass-heavy with siren-esque ad-libs as keshi alternates from an elongated falsetto to a more structured cadence, pushing keshi further into his own lane. Genre-bending comes naturally to keshi who frequently cannot be pinned down to one genre, and “GET IT” shows how far he is able to expand as an artist and producer (alongside co-producer Elie Rizk), while maintaining that signature keshi sound. The video, directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui, is a masterful pairing, taking as many twists and turns as the song. With leather-clad keshi and friends wilding out in a romantic, Victorian setting, the video mirrors the track’s soft and hard juxtaposition. Following up singles “SOMEBODY” and “TOUCH,” “GET IT” shows the sonic range and emotional depth to expect on GABRIEL.

After the release of GABRIEL, keshi will embark on his first headlining tour. The “HELL / HEAVEN” tour hosts dates in Europe and North America this upcoming Spring 2022 with stops in London, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, and many more cities before finishing his tour in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Due to overwhelming demand during pre-sale, several venues have been upgraded to larger rooms and several cities added a second date before the tour sold out entirely. This marks a monumental moment for keshi as it shows his global reach and loyal fanbase.

GABRIEL TRACKLISTING:

1. GET IT

2. SOMEBODY

3. WESTSIDE

4. TOUCH

5. MILLI

6. PÈRE

7. HELL/HEAVEN

8. UNDERSTAND

9. ANGOSTURA

10. LIMBO

11. ANGEL

12. GABRIEL

TOUR DATES:

4/8 - London, UK @ Lafayette

4/9 - London, UK @ Lafayette

4/10 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

4/12 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

4/16 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan

4/18 - Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

4/19 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

4/20 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

4/22 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

5/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall

5/13 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

5/14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

5/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

5/19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/23 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/24 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/26 - Boston, MA @ Royale

5/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

5/28 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/29 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

5/31 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

6/1 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

6/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/4 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

6/7 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

6/8 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

6/9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

6/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

6/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

6/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/17 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

6/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

6/19 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/22 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

6/23 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

6/24 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues