News |  07 Mar 2022 13:37 |  By RnMTeam

I don't see any challenge in balancing indie, film music: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Making his Bollywood singing debut with 'Pappu Can't Dance Sala' in 2008 for the film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa', singer Benny Dayal has sung songs in various film industries in more than eight languages as well as expanded his horizon as an indie-pop artiste.

The singer says finding the balance between film music and indie is not challenging for him as every genre finds its own audience and as an artiste, his focus is on creation only.

While the mainstream market of music is mostly ruled by the film music be it on radio, television channels, asked about the challenge, Benny told IANS: "I think it has everything to do with finding the balance. I love both the space. Especially now the way audio streaming platforms like Spotify, Ganna and many others are existing where we are listening to music all the time, indie music is flourishing. There is so much visibility that we have as artistes, we get to know every week about the reach of our songs and that is the instant validation for us."

He went on adding, "When it comes to film music, I always have two versions of them. One, that I sing in the studio, the other that I perform live."

In the weekend he performed at the 'Mahindra Open Drive 2022' in Pune and according to Benny, performing live before such a cheerful audience is the best high. Apart from him music groups like 'When Chai Met Toast', solo artistes like Kamakshi Khanna and Raghav Meattle also performed on stage.

"This is why I, along with my band, change the sound of a Bollywood song and create something new. I tend to change the instrumental arrangement of it in such a way that it sounds like a new song. You see, in a live gig, I want our audience to sing along with me. Since they know the lyrics of the song, they can sing along, the instrumental part of it is the surprise for them, that they dance on! This madness happens at a live gig," Benny signed off.

(Source: IANS)

Pappu Can’t Dance Saala Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Benny Dayal Singer
