News |  07 Mar 2022 13:42

GV Prakash wraps up composing few songs for Suriya-starrer

MUMBAI: Actor and music director G.V. Prakash has disclosed that he has finished scoring music for two to three songs for director Vetri Maran's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Vaadivaasal', featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

Music director G V Prakash, while answering a question posed by a fan during a chat session on Twitter, made the disclosure.

Pointing out that his combination with director Vetri Maran has been the most successful, the music director said, "We are now working on 'Vaadivaasal'. We have already finished composing two - three songs. The songs will be an extreme version of raw folk music. 'Vaadivaasal's album will be a rustic and native score."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans for two reasons. The first is that Vetrimaran will be working with Suriya.

The other reason why the film is eagerly awaited is because it is based on the novel 'Vaadivaasal', written by well known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. 'Vaadivaasal' was a story based on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

(Source: IANS)

actor music director G.V. Prakash Singer music
