News |  04 Mar 2022 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift makes special delivery to "AMAZING" Avril Lavigne

MUMBAI: Sending flowers never goes out of style.

Avril Lavigne received a special delivery from Taylor Swift: a large bouquet of pink, white and peach colored flowers along with a love letter from Taylor.

"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It's AMAZING, like you," the "Red" singer signed the card, adding, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

Taylor's display of fan love comes after Avril released her hotly-anticipated album Love Sux on Feb. 25, marking her first album since her 2019's project, Head Above Water. Overall, the instant hit is her seventh studio album with 12 tracks including collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear and Mark Hoppus.

And it seems Taylor isn't the only supporter of Avril's latest work.

On Feb. 26, both Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly joined Avril on stage at the Roxy Theatre to commemorate the album's release. Travis, who produced the album, came on stage to deliver a few tracks with Avril, while MGK also gave a performance of their collaboration song "Bois Lie."

In the crowd? Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox, who not only showed off their support but as always, their impeccable style. Megan rocked a mesh top with black trousers while Kourtney sported a black velvet dress.

Taylor Swift Avril Lavigne music
