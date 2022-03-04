For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Mar 2022 12:41

Dino James debuts on Def Jam India with ‘Lost’

MUMBAI: Leading rapper, singer-songwriter, music producer and composer Dino James releases a brand new single titled ‘Lost’ in collaboration with Def Jam India ahead of his association with world’s iconic record label, Def Jam Recordings, that is home to some of the finest hip-hop and urban talent for more than 35 years.

Pegged as a bittersweet breakup song, ‘Lost’ welcomes the listener into a parallel universe where the reminiscences of being in and out of love are aesthetically spotlighted. The groovy music video features Odisha’s supermodel Naisha Bhargabi alongside Dino James and anchors the cascading emotional landscape that form the ethos of the melodic presentation lined by tropical rhythms and chilled beats.

Dino James expands, “Lost is a creation which is very personal and reflects upon one of the most intimate junctures of my life. I’ve kept the vibe of the track pretty fluid with the core focus being celebration of nostalgic bittersweet memories and overriding the ‘what, how, who and when’ dynamic that generally follows after a romantic disengagement. I’m grateful to Naisha for bringing her A-game to the music video and the whole crew who took time out to put together this stellar production. I’m super kicked to be doing this with Def Jam India and I hope my fans enjoy this track.”

