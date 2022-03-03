Rajiv S. Ruia's song 'Tata Karde Ne' hits one million views

MUMBAI: Rajiv Ruia is all set to carve his name and steal the spotlight with his remarkable vision in the song "Tata Karde Ne" is out now. This romantic song features internet sensations Akriti Agarwal and Jay Patel. The storyline is sweet & romantic that will make our hearts melt with its melodious tunes which was released under the label of Zee Music.

The most romantic song, Tata Karde Ne has crossed one million views in just 2 days. On its success , the director of Tata Karde Ne Rajiv S.Ruia expressed his gratitude and says " I am extremely delighted that I have put my whole vision forward in this song. The song depicts that you will forget your presence and everything beneath your surroundings when you see your loved one. The intense connection of this song will make you blush remembering your special one. Akriti Agarwal and Jay Patel have been great supporters, and it has been a wonderful experience to work with them. The song was shot in the hilly environs, with charming views in that realm of profound love. The song is about how you can't help but love your particular someone even more every day. I have tried to give something best to my audience So I'm hoping that the audience appreciate the song and make it the love anthem of the year".

On the professional front: Rajiv S Ruia acclaimed for his outstanding direction in the movie My friend Ganesha apart from that Rajiv S Ruia has also been into directing romantic singles and soon will be seen directing in the movie Luv You Shankar which stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead.