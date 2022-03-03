Dhvani Bhanushali X Yuvan Shankar Raja’s CANDY is out now on Vinod Bhanushali’s Hitz Music!

MUMBAI: Acclaimed music director Yuvan Shankar Raja collaborates for the first time for a single with Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali. The two music artists, who have made their mark in their own spaces, come together for their first single – CANDY- that released today on Vinod Bhanushali’s new music label ‘Hitz Music’.

Fresh and contemporary yet rooted in soundscape with ‘nadaswaram’ being a key instrument in the drop, ‘Candy’ is a very today’s sound song, directed by Amith Krishnan and choreographed by Suren, that talks about a free-spirited girl.

A bi-lingual composition by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Dhvani Bhanushali has sung both - Hindi and Tamil - versions of the song, penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Arivu respectively.

Says Dhvani Bhanushali, “Candy is special for several reasons. I felt so lucky when Yuvan Sir reached out and said I fit the song just right and I got a chance to sing for his song. I have been a fan of his music for years and singing for his composition is a dream. We’ve all put our heart and soul into the song and this is the first song on Hitz Music making it extra special. I just hope you guys give it all the love you have. Plus, it’s Pink.”

Adds Yuvan Shankar Raja, “The ‘nadaswaram’ is a very classical instrument and used in classic tunes, but we’ve used it in this composition in a very different manner. The song is about a free-spirited girl and it blends in beautifully with that vision. Dhvani very easily could voice this Indian and western blend and that’s what made her perfect for the song.”

Thrilled about his first song on Hitz Music, Vinod Bhanushali says, “Both Dhvani and Yuvan embody the inspirations and dreams of the youth and their free spirit. ‘Candy’ highlights this and more. The song is unique and stands out from the clutter and at Hitz Music hope to bring many more such songs.”

‘Candy’ is out now on HITZ Music YouTube channel