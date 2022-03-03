Bollywood playback singer Dev Negi performs at SinglesNite, a PartyNite Metaverse concert

MUMBAI: PartyNite Metaverse recently hosted a concert with popular singer Dev Negi for ‘SinglesNite’ event on their platform. Everyone is now warming up to the new vibe that the ‘metaverse’ space is offering. PartyNite had hosted a Daler Mehndi concert last month which proved to be a huge success. Dev is the second artist to perform on a metaverse platform in India, globally Justin Beiber, Ariana Grande, Marshmallow and Travis Scott have performed on metaverse.

SinglesNite, an interactive musical event saw audiences throwing love life issues and situations to Dev and the singer in turn he offered solutions to the audiences in a fun and quirky manner. The viewers also got to virtually witness a mini concert of Dev’s songs. Dev posted a video on his Instagram announcing his upcoming PartyNite metaverse performance, along with a link for users to click on and join in.

Talking about this metaverse experience, singer Dev Negi said, “I loved performing live for this whole new universe called PartyNite metaverse, it is a brand-new technology that the world will gradually witness and certainly the next big thing coming our way. It is next level technology and I’m extremely happy to be one of the frontrunners in this space in India. It's so cool to have an avatar made especially for you that’s moving around and dancing and crooning to songs. It was an almost surreal experience performing virtually through my avatar and interacting with the audiences. Also it was a lot of fun to literally dance and be alongside our fans directly. This is literally a first where artists and audiences can be on the same stage”.

Speaking about the Singles Nite event, Rajat Ojha, creator of PartyNite said, “Digital technology has undoubtedly offered new and previously unimagined opportunities to disseminate music. We as a team are working towards democratizing digital concert play virtually as a part of our metaverse, PartyNite where all big and upcoming artists can join in and we provide them the audience support. We have had a successful run with our first ever virtual concert with Daler Mehndi and now the second show with Dev Negi was a hit too. This is just the beginning of a whole new array of opportunities for artists as an entertainment source for audiences and if Covid has taught us anything then it is the value of virtual. It is here to stay as no other traditional platform can bring millions of audiences right next to the celeb and the world has already acknowledged this change with all the recent success of Daler Mehendi’s concert”

Dev Negi is credited with songs from many hit films such as Kick, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya,Judwaa 2, Simmba & Tanu Weds Manu Returns to name a few. He has worked with topline composers such as Pritam, Anu Malik, Amit Trivedi and Vishal- Shekhar. Apart from this, Dev is also credited with multiple singles as an indie artist.

Download Partynite from play store or www.Partynite.io

Visit- http://www.gamitronics.com/#/