News |  01 Mar 2022 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

Vinod Bhanushali launches ‘Hitz Music’ - Marking a new milestone for the Indian Music Industry

MUMBAI: Vinod Bhanushali, one of the most prominent names in the music and entertainment industry and head of one of India’s most eminent production studios, ‘Bhanushali Studios Ltd.’ launches his very own music label, HITZ Music.

The music maverick will spearhead HITZ Music with his invaluable expertise, inside knowledge and experience spanning over 27 years. The label promises to be a next generation platform for music artists, thereby a critical source of emergent new artistic talent in the country.

Hitz Music, who is working closely with several music artists from our music industry, looks forward to working with young, new age artists, with fresh voices and standout compositions while giving them the freedom to explore and create.

Elaborating upon his new venture, Vinod Bhanushali says. “This is a moment of excitement and
pride for me as I launch my music label. Music has always been an integral part of my professional career, so launching my own label is a defining moment for me and extremely special. HITZ already has an extremely prolific roster but also aspires to bring young, riveting artists to the fore and give them a platform that nurtures their talent.”

Hitz Music is working on soon to be releasing songs with established composers like Ajay-Atul, Anu Malik, Deep Money, Gourav Dasgupta, Jaidev, Qaran, Sachin-Jigar, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Yuvan Shankar Raja and also newcomers like Abhishek Amol, Siddhant Madhav Mishra, Sadhu S Tiwari and several others. Audiences will be enthralled to experience Asees Kaur, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Javed Ali, Jyotica Tangri, Kanika Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Palak Muchhal, Raftaar, Sonu Nigam, Stebin Ben, Sweta Subram as well as many others, with a roster of songs that are set to release in the coming months.

Music hits you only when the lyricist works hand in hand with the composer, to complete that perfect song. HITZ Music has onboarded the best lyricists - A M Turaaz, Faiz Anwar, Kumaar, Kunaal Vermaa, Jaani, Sameer, Swanand Kirkire and others to collaborate on composing meaningful songs.

The label’s first release is Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dhvani Bhanushali’s first collaboration – Candy on 3rd March.

