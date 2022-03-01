For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Mar 2022 18:21 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra on music's changing landscape with blending of folk tradition

MUMBAI: Playback singer Sona Mohapatra's love for exploring folk music has given music lovers some of the most memorable tracks including hits like 'Ambarsariya' and 'Rangabati' (Coke Studio Season 4).

Her recently released track titled 'Noor' is an extension of her constant pursuit to bring something new to the table.

The track, which boasts elements of Punjabi folk, shayari and dancehall, has been composed by her husband and creative partner Ram Sampath and presents a vivid story that appeals to the heart of the listeners. In a recent conversation with IANS, the playback singer spoke about her latest song, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, how folk is mixing with mainstream music and changing the dynamics of the music consumption patterns, and how the pandemic has been hard on the folk artiste community.

Although she's the face of the song, the singer doesn't hold back from showering praises on her team that has helped her put the song together, "I have an incredible team in place because of whose collaboration we have reached here. The beat used in 'Noor' is a dancehall beat and with Punjabi folk at its heart. Ram Sampath is a kind of music producer who marries cultures from around the world and creates something very unique. 'Noor' is actually my sister song to 'Ambarsariya' (another folk track with pop vibes).

She feels lucky to have partnered with the music label Warner Music for the song, "I feel so happy that I found a partner in Warner Music, I feel lucky because the aesthetics of Warner music and the artistes who are present all around the world bring a lot of quality to the table."

Looking at the state of Indian mainstream music currently, one would assume that despite such rich music and culturally diverse landscape of the country folk is unable to cut through the layers of mainstream music but Sona likes to differ, "It is not that folk music has not mixed into the mainstream culture, it is very well into the mainstream culture."

Recollecting her earlier stint at Coke Studio India, she mentions, "When Coke Studio started in India, Ram Sampath and I did an episode called 'Devi' where we presented Bhanwari Devi, who is a superstar from Rajasthan. If you see her right now she has been earning way more than a lot of reality singing show participants."

Talking about her ambitions with regards to music restoration and preservation, she says, "I have Omgrown Studio where we archive a lot of folk music. We had a really important conversation recently about how to preserve someone's music especially when they pass away. Lata ji was a Saraswati as she had sung around 36,000 songs but these songs should be preserved in their original sound so that the coming generations could be inspired from these songs to get acquainted with the excellence which Lata ji possessed."

She then makes a thought - provoking remark about the hardships that the folk artiste community has been suffering for over two years now, "During the times of pandemic, everybody had their own issues to raise and everybody had their own political stand over one issue or another. However, I have never seen anyone who came forward to raise this issue of folk musicians or folk artists dying of Hunger or dying because they could not provide for themselves or their families."

"They carry the vocal tradition of our country, the vocal tradition of different cultures which need to be desperately preserved. I feel lucky that we have been able to help a lot of musicians during the pandemic but it's not enough and I hope there are many more important people listening to this conversation who can try to make sure that their artiste or their musician friends would not go hungry", she signs off.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Sona Mohapatra music Ambarsariya Rangabati
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2022

Listen to Justin Bieber's songs as he turns 28 today

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber turns 28! Every 90s kid has grown up listening to Justin Bieber. And no matter how old we grow up to be, we think he is that one singer we will never stop listening to. The singer managed to take his audience groove on the quirky beats of his songs.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2022

Mediamax Entertainment presents a soulful track ‘O Bhole' On the occasion of Maha Shivratri

]MUMBAI: Mediamax Entertainment presents ‘O Bhole’ featuring Sunny K, Music: Sushil Kumar Boghi, Singer/lyrics: Raj Kumar, Camera & post-production: Reg-D Production, Editor: Regan Dadu (Reg-D), Project Design: DJ Sheizwood (Ashish Chandra) and Concept & Direction: Manisha Kaushal

read more
News | 28 Feb 2022

Singer-Composer, Music Producer Prateek Gandhi on making 'Mashhoor Banegi' crossing 1.5million views

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, Music Producer and Mix-Master Engineer 'Prateek Gandhi' recently released 'Mashhoor Banegi', a fascinating tale of an aspiring photographer and her partner. Accepting and devoting your dream to settle and fulfil it with the one you treasure.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2022

"His sensibility in music & ability to capture the right emotion gives us much comfort & ease on every production" say music maestros Salim Sulaiman, over working with Director Shakti Hasija

MUMBAI: As a well-established talent in the media biz, he was constantly on the lookout for something fresh and uncharted to bring to the audiences, always attempting to pull off the 'rabbit out of the hat' trick.

read more
News | 28 Feb 2022

Prime Video Announces the World Premiere of the much-awaited Vidya Balan starrer Drama Thriller – Jalsa

MUMBAI: Prime Video today announced the global premiere of the muchawaited drama-thriller, Jalsa. Directed by Suresh Triveni who last created the award-winning and much-loved ‘Tumhari Sulu’, Jalsa is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Shikhaa Sharma and Suresh Triveni.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gurnam Bhullar's song from 'Main Viyah Nahi...' out now

MUMBAI: Actors Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa are all excited with the release of a new song from their Punjabi film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere...read more

2
The Anahit drops a special break up song

MUMBAI: Ironic Pop/R&B from Central Europe. "Excessively honest songs about familiar feelings. Laugh and cry, dance when you’re heartbroken and...read more

3
MTV Beats Artist of the Month Dhvani Bhanushali reveals her best kept secrets; tap to know more

MUMBAI: Having taken the country by storm with her phenomenal vocalrange, Dhvani Bhanushali has carved a name for herself as a powerhouse in the...read more

4
Amaal Mallik: 'Jaan Hai Meri' is my definition of selfless love

MUMBAI: Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has come out with heartfelt track titled 'Jaan Hai Meri' from 'Radhe Shyam', says the song is his definition...read more

5
Sona Mohapatra on music's changing landscape with blending of folk tradition

MUMBAI: Playback singer Sona Mohapatra's love for exploring folk music has given music lovers some of the most memorable tracks including hits like '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games