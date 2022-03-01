For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Mar 2022

On the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri, Urvashi Rautela On expressing her humble Wishes says,"May the divine energies of Lord Shiva be always there to bring positivity to your life"

MUMBAI: One of the biggest and most significant Hindu festivals is Mahashivratri, where everyone celebrates the joyous occasion by praying, offering puja, and fasting. But what also forms an integral part is getting decked up in traditional, Indian outfits. Bollywood's youngest superstar is seen uniquely wishing Mahashivratri with the Shlok of Mahadev as she has strong religious beliefs.

Recently Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram and upload a mesmerizing picture from her trip to the holy shrine of Badrinath-Kedarnath we can say that Urvashi is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, the actress looks alluring to the eyes as she opted for a traditional outfit with fur jackets and shawls, and shades to protect on her forehead, she was seen applying a Chandan Tilak while flaunting her natural skin she was looking elegant and seen posing while doing Namaste and while posting the picture Urvashi wrote, Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri. May the divine energies of Lord Shiva be always there to bring positivity to your life."

We can honestly state that Urvashi Rautela is a Maha Shiva Bhakt, and we pray that Lord Shiva continues to shower his immense blessings on her and every one of us.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. Urvashi will be making a Tamil debut with ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

