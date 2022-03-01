Listen to Justin Bieber's songs as he turns 28 today

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber turns 28!
Every 90s kid has grown up listening to Justin Bieber. And no matter how old we grow up to be, we think he is that one singer we will never stop listening to. The singer managed to take his audience groove on the quirky beats of his songs.
Here are some songs to listen & dance to:
MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more
MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Ironic Pop/R&B from Central Europe. "Excessively honest songs about familiar feelings. Laugh and cry, dance when you’re heartbroken and...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Sona Mohapatra's love for exploring folk music has given music lovers some of the most memorable tracks including hits like '...read more
MUMBAI: Actors Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa are all excited with the release of a new song from their Punjabi film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere...read more
MUMBAI: Having taken the country by storm with her phenomenal vocalrange, Dhvani Bhanushali has carved a name for herself as a powerhouse in the...read more
MUMBAI: Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has come out with heartfelt track titled 'Jaan Hai Meri' from 'Radhe Shyam', says the song is his definition...read more