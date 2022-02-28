Singer-Composer, Music Producer Prateek Gandhi on making 'Mashhoor Banegi' crossing 1.5million views

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, Music Producer and Mix-Master Engineer 'Prateek Gandhi' recently released 'Mashhoor Banegi', a fascinating tale of an aspiring photographer and her partner. Accepting and devoting your dream to settle and fulfil it with the one you treasure. The soul-stirring song is sung and produced by Prateek Gandhi and the lyrics are penned by Ritika Chawla.

The song is shot in exotic locations in the outskirts of Mumbai starring the famous television jodi Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar.

"A song of eternal love. No matter how tough the road be, true love pushes you to do the impossible. Everything can fade but the love of a lover remains forever. The song embraces every emotion of a lover and proves the distance is nothing if love is everything. I'm glad to see the video crossed 1.5m views on my YT channel", says Prateek

He previously made the whole 4min 'Mauka - More than a Game' which is used in a short documentary film about T20 World Cup India-Pak.

He has composed music for industry stalwarts like Benny Dayal, Ankit Tiwari, Shefali Alvares and Gurinder Seagal. As a singer, he crooned punchy Star Sports Cricket World Cup anthem ‘Tum Khelo Dum Se’, even Hot Star’s IPL anthem. His hits, till date, include ‘Prem Deewani’ featuring actor Manish Goplani and based on Mirabai’s poem, three songs featuring Purva Mantri, namely ‘Raanjha Ve’, ‘Banke Patola’ and ‘Bade Kamine Ho’ which have cumulatively racked up nearly 13 million views on YouTube. Further, songs produced by him like ‘Beishqi Galliyan’ by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, ‘Mumbai Machaand’ by the infamous Hindustani Bhau and ‘Kahi Nai Jaana’ by Lakshay Kapoor have crossed 8 Million views. His most recent single ‘Kalma’ has already crossed 2.2 million views. His Rajasthani folk album ‘Jogan Piya’ is a homage to his state and speaks of his longing for Banswara, his hometown. The album contains four sincere songs ‘Mharo des’, ‘Neend Nahi Aave’, ‘Thare Siwa’ and ‘Piya Ko Milan’ that are unquestionable hits to his fanbase.

Mashhoor Banegi -