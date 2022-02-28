Prerna V Arora and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth wrap up the shoot for Musafir

MUMBAI: Produced by Prerna V Arora, Tips Official, and Bayfilms, the new upcoming music single 'Musafir' shoot has been wrapped up and been moved to the post-production phase. The music single is directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth. It's Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth's first Bollywood music single after directing full-fledged feature films in the south.
While talking about the casting for Shivin Narang, Prerna V Arora said, "Shivin will do a fabulous job in both - 'Musafir' and 'Hari Up'. Working with Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth was a delight and she is exceptionally talented." She further said, "I am very excited for the release of the song and can't wait for the audiences to relish it!"
Producer Salman M Shaikh said, "For me, it is very exciting to be involved in this project. Working with Prerna V Arora and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth is just an incredible experience. The video will surely delight the audience. I am amazed by the response we received for the teaser. It's very encouraging for the entire team to work on the making."
Prerna V Arora along with her crew and the lead actor Shivin Narang will fly to Benaras following the song shoot to begin the first schedule of 'Hari Up'. The song 'Musafir' will be recorded in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam. The music is by Ankit Tiwari. Lyrics are penned by Kunaal Verma.
