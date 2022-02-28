For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Feb 2022 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Prerna V Arora and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth wrap up the shoot for Musafir

MUMBAI: Produced by Prerna V Arora, Tips Official, and Bayfilms, the new upcoming music single 'Musafir' shoot has been wrapped up and been moved to the post-production phase. The music single is directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth. It's Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth's first Bollywood music single after directing full-fledged feature films in the south.

While talking about the casting for Shivin Narang, Prerna V Arora said, "Shivin will do a fabulous job in both - 'Musafir' and 'Hari Up'. Working with Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth was a delight and she is exceptionally talented." She further said, "I am very excited for the release of the song and can't wait for the audiences to relish it!"

Producer Salman M Shaikh said, "For me, it is very exciting to be involved in this project. Working with Prerna V Arora and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth is just an incredible experience. The video will surely delight the audience. I am amazed by the response we received for the teaser. It's very encouraging for the entire team to work on the making."

Prerna V Arora along with her crew and the lead actor Shivin Narang will fly to Benaras following the song shoot to begin the first schedule of 'Hari Up'. The song 'Musafir' will be recorded in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam. The music is by Ankit Tiwari. Lyrics are penned by Kunaal Verma.

Tamil Teaser -

Malayalam Teaser -

Hindi youtube link -

Tags
Prerna V Arora Salman M Shaikh Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth Musafir
Related news
News | 21 Feb 2022

Aishwarya Rajnikanth to direct love with Musafir

MUMBAI: A promise made is a promise kept for Aishwarya Rajnikanth and Prerna V Arora. Aishwarya Rajnikanth is ready to stun us all once again with one of her most spectacular creations. She is directing a music single rather than a film for the first time in her history as a director.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2022

The show must go on for Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth

MUMBAI: Following your passions in a way that serves the world and yourself, is the greatest thing you can do with your life and work. Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth emits the spirit of it without even breaking a sweat.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

In collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Tips, Aishwarya Rajnikanth is set to direct a music video

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikant is set to direct a new music single video in collaboration with Tips, Prerna V Arora, and Bay Films. Aishwarya Rajnikanth has already started prepping for the music video and pre-production meetings are in full swing in Hyderabad.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2021

Tips Music & Prerna V Arora presents "Bollywood Wala Dance" featuring Waluscha De Sousa, the song that will keep you dancing on your toes without a pause!

MUMBAI: The song “Bollywood Wala Dance” is an unmitigated dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single Tips music has created. The song “Bollywood Wala Dance” is a perfect song for the new year party bash.

read more
News | 18 Jul 2019

New version of 'O Saaki' draws flak

MUMBAI: Some are missing Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's strong vocals, while others feel the original is too fresh to be touched. Reactions received to the recreated version of O Saki Saki in the upcoming Batla House have been mixed so far.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

top# 5 articles

1
AVO aka DJ Ayush connects people to music and music to W Goa

MUMBAI: W Goa brings music alive through exciting annual music fests, daily beats at the hotel's WooBar and our one-of-a-kind Sunday brunches. Music...read more

2
Finally the wait is over check out the first glimpse of the song which is all set to be the love anthem of the year song 'Tata Karde Ne'- Teaser Out Now

MUMBAI: The moment a song gets stuck in my head, we can't stop ourselves from humming along to its tunes all day. Versatile Director Rajiv S Ruia,...read more

3
"His sensibility in music & ability to capture the right emotion gives us much comfort & ease on every production" say music maestros Salim Sulaiman, over working with Director Shakti Hasija

MUMBAI: As a well-established talent in the media biz, he was constantly on the lookout for something fresh and uncharted to bring to the audiences,...read more

4
Singer-Composer, Music Producer Prateek Gandhi on making 'Mashhoor Banegi' crossing 1.5million views

MUMBAI: Singer, Composer, Music Producer and Mix-Master Engineer 'Prateek Gandhi' recently released 'Mashhoor Banegi', a fascinating tale of an...read more

5
BTS TO CONTINUE THEIR WORLD TOUR WITH 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' IN APRIL

MUMBAI:- 21st century pop icons BTS announced today that ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' would be held on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. ‘BTS...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games