MTV Beats Artist of the Month DhvaniBhanushali reveals her best kept secrets; tap to know more

MUMBAI: Having taken the country by storm with her phenomenal vocalrange, Dhvani Bhanushali has carved a name for herself as a powerhouse in the dynamic Hindi music space. India’s bonafidepop princess, Dhvani began her musical career at the age of 17 and shot to fame with several chartbusters under her name. Her song Vaaste, which she recorded with singer-songwriter Nikhil D'Souza, has crossed over a billion viewers on YouTube! Trained in Indian classical vocals, Dhvani is a fan of global pop and is inspired by Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Dua Lipa. DhvaniBhanushali is the MTV Beats Artist of The Month for February 2022. Witness her up and close on MTV Beats as she speaks about her journey so far, her love for music and everything in between.
All through today, fans will be treated with a never seen before avatar of Dhvani as she reveals songs that she listens to, her favorite collaborations and her journey to fame. Calling herself the ‘Vaaste Girl’, Dhvani is seen thanking her fans for all the love and appreciation she’s received. Viewers will also have the chance to get up, close and personal with this musical sensation as she spills the beans on her life outside of work.
Getting candid on her best kept secrets, Dhvani says "I can’t think on the spot. I try out weird food combinations and I don’t realize what I am speaking (laughs). The last secret is that sometimes I can touch my tongue to my noise- only sometimes though.”
Entertainment and madness will continue today on MTV Beats as Dhvani Bhanushali gives us exclusive insights into her life and her passion for music.
Tune in to MTV Beats Artist of the Month to know DhvaniBhanushali like never before
