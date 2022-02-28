Becky Hill releases brand new single 'Run' with Galantis

MUMBAI: Brit-award winning singer, songwriter and dance music trailblazer Becky Hill releases her brand-new single “Run” with Galantis.

The release of “Run” comes hot on the heels of the release of “Here For You” (Becky’s collaboration with Wilkinson written specifically for his album), and her winning “Best Dance Act” at BRIT Awards 2022 earlier this month. The fan-voted Award (which saw a long-awaited return of the Dance category, after a 16-year hiatus) was presented to an ecstatic Becky by her past collaborators David Guetta (who has hailed her as “one of the very rare queens of dance of music”) and Pete Tong.

“Run” is Becky’s first collaboration with Swedish EDM group Galantis. “Run” is written by Becky Hill, MNEK and written/produced by Galantis and was teased by Becky on TikTok on 18th February.

“I’m so excited to release Run with Galantis.” says Becky. “I wrote it with my best friend MNEK who I’ve been writing with for 10 years and the magic I felt when we first wrote my single Losing back in 2012, I still feel to this day when writing with him. I feel like every single I release has the potential to better the last one and this is no different, especially with Galantis featuring on the record too. With their catalogue of hits with the likes of Little Mix and Years & Years I’m very proud to be a part of another huge collaboration with them. This next phase of my artistry is an extension of me fully coming out as a popstar, but this time with a BRIT Award in hand!”

The accompanying music video for “Run” is directed by Michael Holyk and was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Packed with stunning landscape shots, vibrant textures and contrasting moods, its sees Becky escape the run-of-the-mill day-to-day, to enjoy a romance in sunnier climes.

Becky’s collaborators on “Run”, Galantis, have enjoyed wide acclaim after the release of their debut album Pharmacy which topped the Billboard Dance album chart, garnered numerous platinum and gold RIAA certifications and two Grammy Nominations. The much-in-demand duo have collaborated with everyone from Dolly Parton, (on their third album Church), and Little Mix and David Guetta (on their 2021 summer smash "Heartbreak Anthem" which debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes charts and spent 13 weeks in the Top 10 of the UK's Official Chart top ten), to Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.

The first of a string of releases due from Becky this year, brand new single “Run” is set to further cement her reputation as the Queen of Dance music after an incredible 2021. The third most streamed British female solo artist on Spotify last year (behind Dua Lipa and Adele), with the fifth most streamed song by a British female (with “Remember”), the release of Becky’s Top 10 debut album Only Honest On The Weekend, saw her score five Official Chart Top 40 singles and bring her BPI certification total to 9 x platinum, 4 x gold and 1 x silver.

In addition to releasing more music, Becky has a packed live schedule planned for 2022. Having proven herself a festival line-up must-have in 2021 (with stand-out sets at Reading & Leeds and a headline slot at Camp Bestival to name but a few), and selling over 50,000 tickets for her sold-out nationwide headline Only Honest On The Weekend Tour, Becky has already announced she’ll be performing at Creamfields South, NASS Festival, Neighbourhood Weekender and Camp Bestival.

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a pioneer in the electronic music scene, Becky Hill is one of Britain’s most in-demand musical exports. She has over 180 songs registered with ASCAP - no mean feat considering only 17% of PRS for Music's registered songwriters are female - and an impressive string of hits to her name. Having written and performed on fourteen singles which charted in the Top 40 of the UK Official Singles Chart (including four top 10 singles and one number 1), Becky has now amassed over 3.2 billion total global streams and over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

BECKY HILL FESTIVAL DATES SUMMER 2022

Sat 28 May – Neighbourhood Weekender Festival, Warrington

Fri 3 June - Creamfields South, Chelmsford

Sat 25 June – Colourboxx, Glasgow

Wed 29 June – Balaton Sound, Hungary

Sat 9 July – Nass Festival, Bristol

Fri 15 July – Benicassim Festival, Spain

Sat 23 July – Splendour Festival, Nottingham

Sun 24 July – Tramlines, Sheffield

Fri 29 July – Opptur Festival, Norway

Sun 31 July – Indiependence Festival, Cork

Sat 6 August – Granatos Live, Lithuania

Sat 13 August – AIAFestival, Copenhagen

Fri 19 August – Camp Bestival, Shropshire (headliner)

Sat 20 August – South Facing, London (summer London headline show)

Sun 28 August – Victorious Festival, Southsea