AVO aka DJ Ayush connects people to music and music to W Goa

MUMBAI: W Goa brings music alive through exciting annual music fests, daily beats at the hotel's WooBar and our one-of-a-kind Sunday brunches. Music Curator AVO aka DJ Ayush turns up the music scene at W Hotel.

Ayush has curated several IPs at W Goa, the latest one being ECHO – a one-of-a-kind series of spectacular parties with local and international artists at Rockpool, W Goa. Radioandmusic got in touch with AVO to know more about his journey as a music curator for W Hotel, “I like to think of myself as a dot connector. I connect people to music and music to W Goa through my understanding of music and my network”.

Tell us about your journey. When did you first explore DJing?

Growing up, the role of a DJ was never considered a quintessential career option. I was working towards a degree in Hotel Management, when I quickly realized that my true passion lay in music. At the time, I was experimenting with a lot of electronic music and was inspired by artists such as Carl Cox, Rhichie Hawtin and Avicii. I decided to get serious about my passion and took up a course in DJing, after which there was no looking back!

Unbound by any genre or era, I have always felt a deep connection with music, having not only helped me find my calling but also as my savior and escape. I truly believe that there is no one alive that does not enjoy music, everyone just needs to find their groove.

When I came to Goa, I was introduced to the decade old music of psychedelia. I got my first residency at a club in Goa in 2015. Driven to take it to another level, I started polishing my skills on DAWs and mixers, landing me a role as the resident DJ at W Goa. Today, five years later, I’m the music curator of India’s number one party spot and only W Hotel.

Give us insights about your journey as a music curator for W Hotel?

It is not every day that you come across a music curator at a hotel, but at W Hotels, where music is a core part of the brand DNA, this is one of the most important – and definitely the coolest – roles.

I like to think of myself as a dot connector. I connect people to music and music to W Goa through my understanding of music and my network. My journey with W has been parallel to my career as an artist. I never give up on trying new styles of music as a resident DJ. As the music curator, I also specialize in organising events at W Goa inclusive of PR, branding, line-up curation, sound designing and various other details needed to ensure a successful event. Keeping in mind Goa’s rich culture & history with music, I curate the music for each venue at the hotel with an individual story behind it.

I love music in general so it doesn’t matter what genre or style it is. It needs to have a nerve, an expression, a sincere feeling. I consider music as a universal language and there’s no better place than W Goa to express myself.

How is W Goa amping up the local music scene in Goa?

W Goa is the party paradise of a city that is already known to be the party capital of India. For one, the hotel offers a breath-taking view of the Arabian Sea with the most gorgeous sunsets. In fact, the best view possible is from the ROCKPOOL at W Goa, which is one of the most awarded venues in the country and the number one spot for a sundowner in all of Goa.

Moreover, our global music fests, unique line-ups and multiple music IPs make every party at W Goa an unmissable affair. We’ve tied hands with India’s Biggest Music Festival, Sunburn, to host their underground Music fest Solaris at ROCKPOOL, followed by a series of Sunburn After Parties featuring Vini Vici, Stella Bossi, Arjun Vagale, Nucleya to name a few.

Not only is W Goa known to bring top international artists to India, it is also a platform for the rise of local artists with special talents. We hosted the mighty Petercat Recording Co, a world-renowned Delhi based band which was personally one of my favourite gigs of the year.

With every music event, W Goa’s intention is to surprise guests with something they have never witnessed before. This March, we are all set to host the first edition of a Cercle Record live experience at W Goa. I am thrilled to get the chance to perform alongside the talented DJ & Producer Colyn, French artist Teho and Cercle duo Phil & Derek.

What’s new in your music? Your new upcoming projects?

I have recently announced my new alias AVO. Marinated with multiple influences from Disco, Funk, Folklore, Breakbeat, ‘80s rap, Techno, House and Indian Classical music, AVO is a playground without borders and genres. The sound is focused on hipshakin’ electronic music from Disco to House, from Acid to Techno. There are no rules and no orders, it’s just magic that gets you into a vibe between rare funky grooves, the ‘80s Wave and strictly Jackin House.

I’m currently extremely excited about playing for the Cercle Goa edition at ROCKPOOL. Simultaneously, I’m also working on my EP which I expect to finish by the end of this year. It will be my first release as a music producer and I’m equally nervous and excited for it to go live. This project is inspired by a few of my favourite artists from around the world such as Jamie Jones, Seth Troxler and Peggy Gou.

A list of Ayush’s current favourites

· Above & Beyond – Almost Home (Above & Beyond Deep Mix) (Anjunadeep Records)

· Andhim - German Spring (Superfriends Records)

· Corridors – Snapshot of a Memory (Qilla Records)

· Eli & Fur - Wild Skies (Marsh Extended Mix) (Anjunadeep Records)

· Jimi Jules - My City's On Fire (Club Edit) (Innervision)