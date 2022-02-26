Selena Gomez puts the record straight with Simi Khadra amid romance rumours with her ex The Weeknd

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez took to Instagram to put all the rumours at rest regarding her friendship with Simi Khadra after the latter was recently reportedly clicked sharing a cosy moment with The Weeknd at his birthday bash. Selena who has previously dated The Weekend seemed to put the record straight that her friendship with Simi remains despite the rumours that she may now be romantically involved with her ex.
Taking to Instagram, Gomez dropped photos with the DJ sister duo, Simi and Haze Khadra. In the captions, Selena wrote, "Since 2013" along with a blue heart emoji. Gomez's post with Simi Khadra comes days after the Blinding Lights singer was seen locking lips with Khadra while celebrating his 32nd birthday in Las Vegas.
It was reported by TMZ that during the celebration at Delilah, the pair were seen sharing a kiss while in the DJ booth. This is not the first time that The Weeknd and Simi sparked romance rumours, previously they were linked together after being spotted on a dinner outing at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles earlier this month. The duo was also spotted leaving The Weeknd's album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood together in January.
As for Selena's equation with her ex, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, she had previously maintained that the duo has remained friends despite their breakup. While speaking to Billboard about the same, Gomez had described their friendship as, "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."
