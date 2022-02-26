"Grateful to be launched under the Red Chillies Entertainment Along With Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey And Sanya Malhotra In Love Hostel", Says Actor Navneet Malik

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik has made his big-time Bollywood debut with his power pack performance in his latest released web film Love Hostel. Navneet plays a prominent character which is a parallel lead role of Vikrant Massey.

Actor Navneet Malik believes the times are highly promising for anyone skilled and flexible after OTT releases, "Love Hostel" is a romantic thriller which is premiered on Zee5 Originals Navneet on making his debut and expressing his delight to work Love Hostel, the actor exclaimed, "I am immensely grateful to be a part of such an outstanding project Love Hostel, It was indeed a wonderful experience to be directed by Shanker Raman, to share screen space with, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, the entire team was filled with talented artist. Talking about my character I play the parallel lead in the film who also fights for his love going against all. Love Hostel is under the banner of Red Chillies where I have always manifested for working under them and seeing dreams come true cannot be anything more grateful than that. The film is all about love and emotions, as well as how you battle for someone you care about. To bring out the best of myself I have got into the depth of the character and worked on it with dedication and hard work. So I hope that the audience and all my admirers embrace me and accept me with open hearts, looking forward to the responses" said actor Navneet Malik.

Navneet Malik is surely going to leave a mark of himself in our hearts with his marvelous acting skills and stellar looks. The actor has already started receiving accolades from the audience for his outstanding performance in Love Hostel

On the work front, Navneet Malik is currently seen in Red Chillies Entertainment Love Hostel which is directed by Shanker Raman apart from that the actor is also shooting for a web series as a lead and has a few more projects under the pipeline which will be announced soon.