For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Feb 2022 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

"Grateful to be launched under the Red Chillies Entertainment Along With Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey And Sanya Malhotra In Love Hostel", Says Actor Navneet Malik

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik has made his big-time Bollywood debut with his power pack performance in his latest released web film Love Hostel. Navneet plays a prominent character which is a parallel lead role of Vikrant Massey.

Actor Navneet Malik believes the times are highly promising for anyone skilled and flexible after OTT releases, "Love Hostel" is a romantic thriller which is premiered on Zee5 Originals Navneet on making his debut and expressing his delight to work Love Hostel, the actor exclaimed, "I am immensely grateful to be a part of such an outstanding project Love Hostel, It was indeed a wonderful experience to be directed by Shanker Raman, to share screen space with, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, the entire team was filled with talented artist. Talking about my character I play the parallel lead in the film who also fights for his love going against all. Love Hostel is under the banner of Red Chillies where I have always manifested for working under them and seeing dreams come true cannot be anything more grateful than that. The film is all about love and emotions, as well as how you battle for someone you care about. To bring out the best of myself I have got into the depth of the character and worked on it with dedication and hard work. So I hope that the audience and all my admirers embrace me and accept me with open hearts, looking forward to the responses" said actor Navneet Malik.

Navneet Malik is surely going to leave a mark of himself in our hearts with his marvelous acting skills and stellar looks. The actor has already started receiving accolades from the audience for his outstanding performance in Love Hostel

On the work front, Navneet Malik is currently seen in Red Chillies Entertainment Love Hostel which is directed by Shanker Raman apart from that the actor is also shooting for a web series as a lead and has a few more projects under the pipeline which will be announced soon.

Tags
Bobby Deol Sanya Malhotra actor Red Chillies Entertainment
Related news
News | 10 Feb 2022

Laughy Paul talks about his upcoming romantic track 'Tere Bin Soniya'

MUMBAI: Dancer and actor Laughy Paul, who predominantly works in Tamil films and was also seen in songs like 'Tenu Apna Bana Lena',' Mann Qaafirana', now will appear in the track 'Tere Bin Soniya' which is set to release.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2022

Ayaana Khan's 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring TV actor Zain Imam was praised by Glamorous Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Sung mellifluously by Ayaana Khan ‘Puri Bottle Ve’ has been praised by the ravishing Actor Ameesha Patel on her Instagram page. The stunning actor posted the trailer of the song in her feed.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2022

Aditya Narayan recalls how Shankar Mahadevan fan interrupted his performance

MUMBAI: Singer, actor and host of singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', Aditya Narayan recalled how a fan of composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan interrupted his performance and requested him again and again to sing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2021

S.S. Thaman's cryptic message hints at creative differences with Nani

MUMBAI: Music director S.S. Thaman has posted a cryptic message which is seen as a jab at actor Nani as Thaman has said that a movie can never be a one-man show.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2021

Talented singer & actor Ayaana Khan has knocked over the platform with a million views yet again with her new music single “Ajib dastan hai yeh” featuring Bhavin Bhanushali.

MUMBAI: The new music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring vivacious singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali has transcended millions of views now on the Youtube channel. The music is a melodious remodel of an iconic song “Ajib dastan hai yeh”.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Colors Tamil unfurls 360-degree Innovative Campaigns across Tamil Nadu for Namma Madurai Sisters

MUMBAI: Colors Tamil, the fastest growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, has deployed a cohesive 360-degree read more

News
Mirchi and the Bangalore Traffic Police join hands to distribute helmets across the city

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s No.read more

News
BARC INDIA to resume publishing of individual news channel rating

MUMBAI: BARC India, and the industry at large, welcomes the Ministry of I&B’s directive to reread more

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

top# 5 articles

1
"Grateful to be launched under the Red Chillies Entertainment Along With Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey And Sanya Malhotra In Love Hostel", Says Actor Navneet Malik

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik has made his big-time Bollywood debut with his power pack performance in his latest released web film Love Hostel. Navneet...read more

2
Mohsin Khan and Jannat Zubair's new single 'Chand Naraz Hai'

MUMBAI: ‘Chand Naraz Hai’, a romantic number sung by Abhi Dutt, has been released by BLive Music. The song features popular TV actors Mohsin Khan and...read more

3
Spotted The Weeknd and Simi Khadra kissing

MUMBAI: Has The Weeknd found his Stargirl? That seems to be the question after the "Starboy" singer was spotted kissing fellow musician Simi Khadra...read more

4
Mirchi announces its brand-new chat show 'Shape of You' with Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, announced its brand-new show ‘Shape of You’ hosted by Bollywood actress...read more

5
Fotty Seven enters with ‘Banjo’ for Def Jam India first release

MUMBAI: After announcing the launch of the iconic global hip-hop label, Def Jam India, Ankit Gudwani, a.k.a Fotty Seven, releases ‘Banjo’ his track...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games